To start off, I’d like to thank those of you who have tuned into my new audio program, The Back Yard Astronomy Show.
This past Sunday, I talked about the North Star, Polaris, and a couple different methods of finding it. I hope these first few lessons are proving useful for guiding yourself around the night sky. It’s my goal to continue to do these as a way to help readers and listeners familiarize themselves with the universe they live in.
Switching gears a little, Mars got a little attention in the astronomy community this past week with the discovery of a “flower” on the planet.
Except no, it’s not a real flower. It is an interesting little structure, though!
According to NASA, the little “flower” was carved by minerals and water. It’s not some sort of fossil, though it may look like one. Also, the thing might look a decent size, but in reality it’s smaller than a penny.
In a past column, I talked about the phenomenon of pareidolia: seeing things that look familiar to the human eye/brain, but they’re not actually there. Now and again on space forums — and I can imagine this little “flower” was a hot topic — people will post photos of objects taken by our rovers on the surface of Mars. These objects, some people believe, resemble items found on Earth.
It’s fun to peruse Mars photos for interesting-looking objects, but that’s all it is.
First off, it’s hard to understand the size of these objects that people are pointing out laying on the Martian surface. Oftentimes they end up being so tiny that it eliminates the debate altogether right then and there.
That brings us to big problem number two. If (an enormous if) there were once intelligent aliens on Mars who lived there millions of years ago, why in the world would they manufacture the same objects as us, and why would we be able to happen to find them? The chances that they would be just like us are astronomically improbable.
There are two, I guess, fringe theories (which, by the way, have nothing to do with astronomy, but what the heck): One, that humans are already secretly living on Mars; and two, humans lived on Mars millions of years ago before being brought to Earth.
The latter is far more believable than the former, but both theories are ... well, out there.
Anyway, it would just be better for us to land on Mars with a bunch of shovels and start excavating, rather than simply looking at pictures.
Pictures of interesting shaped rocks.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.