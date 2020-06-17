There are many lessons to be learned from life.
One of those that remain constant is that persistence pays off.
Such was the case on Saturday night, a beautiful evening that prompted a late-night cigar session out on the patio.
As I sat back in my lawn chair, headphones over my head, I looked out over the night sky. The stars were become more and more prominent the more my eyes adjusted to the semi-darkness within city limits.
There was the big dipper, as I contemplated its shifting position as the night wore on. I followed the end of the big dipper, arcing to Arcturus, and then speeding on to Spica lower in the western sky.
All of a sudden, a white ball of light emerged in the sky from above the eaves of my apartment, meandering toward the western sky.
As it got lower, it faded, then blinked out of existence, as is typical of meteors.
The atmosphere had been nearly perfect up until that point, and watching a meteor -- without a shower occurring, I might add -- was simply icing on the cake.
Even though it was past midnight, I texted my family about the meteor, eager to share in my stellar surprise. My mom messaged back, asking if I had seen a satellite. But satellites are much higher up in the sky and move with purpose. Meteors, well, they sort of float through the atmosphere, in a way. At least in my perspective.
Life is full of surprises. Some good, some bad. All surprises related to astronomy are good — unless, I suppose, an asteroid were to land on your house. Is there any kind of insurance out there that covers that?
Maybe the lesson to be learned from Saturday night isn't about persistence. Maybe it's about being in the right place at the right time. But if that's the case, is there really a lesson to be learned at all?
How about this: Surprises happen when you least expect them. If they are good, we should be grateful. If they are not so good, we should use them as learning experiences.
Spend a quiet night under the stars, though, and you will never lose.
