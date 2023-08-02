Do you think you can do anything you set your mind to? Think about it.
An old poem we memorized long ago gets right to the point:
“If you think you are beaten you are.
If you think you dare not, you don’t.
If you’d like to win, but think you can’t,
It’s almost a cinch you won’t.
If you think you’ll lose, you’re lost.
For out in this world we find
Success begins with a fellow’s will.
It’s all in the state of mind.
“If you think you’re outcasted, you are.
You’ve got to think high to rise.
You’ve got to be sure of yourself before
You can ever win a prize.
Life’s battles don’t always go
To the stronger or faster man.
But soon or later the man who wins
Is the man who thinks he can.”
I could almost end my column with that thought as it is as true now as when it was written. What is your excuse to not do things to the best of your ability?” The person who says he can and the person who says he can’t are both right. It depends on their attitude and determination. Those with persistence keep trying until victory is achieved. There is no glory in unfinished tasks. Be like the Little Engine That Could. Say to yourself, “I think I can, I think I can. I think I can.” And you can accomplish most anything.
Fresh starts have novelty to them. They strengthen the will to do and arouse new interest. Repeated attempts create encouragement and confidence. We learn to be efficient by failures. Fresh starts get their inspiration from all previous work and attempts. We grow more useful by seeking to improve on everything done in the past.
It is said that Thomas Edison experimented 150 times on one idea. A friend asked him, “Why waste further time experimenting?” His reply was that those failures taught him that there were 150 ways that it would not work. If it had not been for Thomas Edison, we would be sitting here in the dark.
Experimenters, research chemists and doctors never seem to get discouraged. The faintest flicker of hope always becomes a new light to something ahead. Their entire lives are wrapped in endless instances of fresh starts and finding a cure for something. Just look at the advances in heart research, cancer treatments, diagnostic tools, etc. that are advancing every day in some laboratory. The faintest flicker of hope always becomes a new light to something ahead. They learn with each trial, rethink and start afresh with a goal/cure in mind.
I am amazed at the middle-school students I taught who learned so much with every project. Their first thought was that they cannot do it (cross stitching, crocheting, cooking, etc.), but they quickly learned. I reminded them that they did not know how to walk, talk, feed themselves, dress themselves, tie a neck tie properly, read, write and thousands of everyday tasks when they were born. They had to be carefully taught. When they had mastered a lesson, they were so pleased and satisfied that they kept trying. They, like all of us, have to persevere.
Don’t we know that the Olympic swimmers and runners and skaters and skiers and all those who so proficiently participate in their chosen sport were flustered when they first started? They just kept keeping on until they excelled. We don’t have to be up to their level to be happy, but we do need to try many things just for the satisfaction of mastering a task.
The will to win or succeed is able to carry a man or woman to heights far beyond his or her temporary imagination. Mental horizons enlarge as the mind expands. Every fresh step, if taken in the right direction, will take them/us that much closer to a goal and self-satisfaction.
How well I remember the first cake that my sister and I made all by ourselves. It was awful. A complete flop. Oh, it tasted good (because it was chocolate), but it never cooked right. It was more like a pudding with a crust on top. It never raised. We served it to Daddy. He ate the crust off and we put it back in the oven to form another crust. We repeated this until all the cake was eaten. If Daddy had refused to eat it, we would probably have stopped baking and missed one of the joys of life. He said it was delicious. I have never had a failure like that since then and I am sure Marianne hasn’t, either. We didn’t give up. We kept trying. She is a wonderful cook now and I truly love to cook and bake. We kept on keeping on.
To succeed at anything, we have to believe in ourselves. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again and maybe again and again. There is great satisfaction in accomplishing something we questioned we could do. It feels good to see our masterpiece!
Being Germans, we made a lot of sauerkraut when I was a kid. We enjoyed it all winter and made cakes, salads, and other things with it. One favorite way was this salad. I never grew tired of it. It is wonderful on hot dogs.
Sauerkraut Salad
2 cups sauerkraut
½ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
½ cup chopped red bell pepper
½ cup chopped sweet pickles
½ cup crushed pineapple with juice (optional)
½ cup sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup white vinegar
Drain the kraut in a colander and rinse, drain again. Combine kraut, celery, peppers, pickles, and pineapple with juice(?). In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, oil and vinegar. Pour over the kraut mixture. Chill for at least six hours.
