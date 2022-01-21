Before you know it, these cold Oklahoma nights will be just a memory, and we’ll be able to venture out at night in shorts and a T-shirt.
Thankfully.
If there’s one thing I’ve hammered home with these columns, it’s that winter is my least favorite season. The cold is bearable at night only if there’s very little or no wind.
That being said, now is one of the best times of the year to view recognizable constellations, the most notable of which being Orion.
This week, I saw a photograph a co-worker took of Orion using just her phone, and I was astounded at the good quality and the clarity with which you could see every major part of the constellation.
Nothing like a little good mobile astrophotography.
I saw another article from a space news site this week talking about Orion, particularly Rigel, the brightest star in the constellation.
It may be surprising to some that Rigel is the brightest star, because there is another more well-known star in the constellation, that being Betelgeuse. That red supergiant star, which marks the upper left shoulder of the Hunter, is perhaps more recognized since there was talk within the past few years about it potentially going supernova. The star was dimming and brightening, and it was discovered that dust between us and the star was blocking some of its light.
So Betelgeuse may be more famous, but it is Rigel that is brighter. The former has a magnitude of 0.58, while Rigel shines at magnitude 0.12. Rigel is a blue-white supergiant located in the lower righthand corner of the constellation. Rigel is about 863 light years away from us, while Betelgeuse lies about 642 light years distant.
All the stars of Orion are pretty bright, but I can’t come up with another constellation that has two very bright stars in it.
Look for the trademark hourglass shape of the Hunter in the sky to occupy you during these cold Oklahoma winter nights.
