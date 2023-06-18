This column was first written, in part, on Father’s Day, June 15, 2014, “How will you be remembered by your children, Dad?”
This was a fun column to write and it brings back some sweet memories.
My 5-year-old granddaughter, Talor Jo ( who is now 14), was an aspiring columnist. She also was an aspiring gymnast, T-ball player, dancer, cheerleader and pretend mom … but mostly, she just loved her Daddy. To watch her little eyes light up when she talked about her Daddy or watched him coming up the walk when school let out, is inspiring to me.
When it came time to write my column, Talor would say, “Meme, here’s my column,” and hand me a paper with scribbling lines and a picture she had drawn of herself somewhere on the page. That always made my heart smile … and made me so proud to know she paid attention to the things I do. Folks, we have no idea how heavily we are watched and listened to by the little ones (and the big ones) in our life. They learn so much from us.
But on this Father’s Day, I had asked Talor if she would like to help me write a column about Father’s Day.
With Talor by my side, we visited with some of the children at Small World, where she had attended since age 2. She asked the children to share a few of their favorite things to do with Dad:
Kodan and Tatum are brothers. They like playing games and going swimming with Dad. They love when he reads to them; Keeley says she likes it when Dad sits next to her on a trip; William likes to play Spider-Man and Wolverine with his Dad; Aniston likes watching cartoons with her Dad; Evian also likes watching cartoons with Dad; and Noah really likes it when he goes camping with his Dad.
Seven-year-old Jake, son of my then boss, Kevin, says his favorite thing about Dad is that he always plays with him and his little brother, Jude, especially the game called Pie in the Face, where Jake somehow always wins ... “ ’cause that’s just how my Dad is,” grins Jake. Dad and Jude only recently returned from a sight-seeing trip to Washington, D.C.
Through the eyes of a child, the word “love” is spelled: T-I-M-E. They need that one-on-one, that personal “me” time with Dad. They cling to every word and imitate every move.
That little heart, so full of love and admiration, is so very fragile and vital to a growing boy or girl. A little girl’s first date should be with her Daddy, so he can show her just how special she is and how she should always be treated, especially when he is conversing with her over a cup of pretend tea at a tiny table full of dolls and stuffed animals.
A little boys first time in the woods, hunting and fishing, talking man-to-man about life, riding motorcycles together or fixing up an old car instills the importance of communication. Guys, one father is worth more than a dozen school teachers. That personal time and attention with Dad speaks volumes to a child. It tells then they are loved and wanted.
Proverbs 22:6 tells us to “Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” and Ephesians 6:4 instructs “Fathers, do not irritate and provoke your children to anger, but rear them tenderly in the training and discipline and the counsel and admonition of the Lord.”
Men, ask yourself, “Is my life worth imitating? Am I giving my children the spiritual guidance that will get them to the other side when life gets tough and they don’t know what to do?” Or should I just name them ‘Sue’?
Dads, you are always gonna be center stage with your children and you never know when the next test will show up. You’re human, and you will blunder your efforts more times than you care to count.
But hear me, they will always listen as long as you are real and honest with them, always leaving them with an encouraging word. There’s always tomorrow. God’s mercy’s are new every morning, as should yours be.
When I ask Talor Jo what she loved most about her Dad and what she wanted to write in her column about her Daddy, she said “I like when he picks me up at school and I like when he picks berries with me, and that he loves me. Oh meme, I just love my Daddy.”
Today, at 14, her column may pen a little differently. But one thing I know for sure, she still lights up when she sees her Daddy sitting on the sideline, cheering her on as she calls out cheers for her school team; and when he sees her through a new lens, all dressed up for her first dance; or shooting her first deer and taking that very important memorial photo. “Oh meme, I just love my Daddy.”
How will you be remembered by your children, Dad? What traits, behaviors or characteristics will they take from you? In years to come, will they recall your affection and acceptance as reassuring and will the discipline you gave serve to remind them of boundaries that should not be crossed? Will they latch on to your faith and hunger for truth? What legacy will you leave?
Gen. Douglas MacArthur once said about being a father: “By profession, I am a soldier and take great pride in that fact. But I am prouder, infinitely prouder, to be a father. A soldier destroys in order to build. The father only builds, never destroys … It is my hope that my son, when I am gone, will remember me not from the battle, but in the home.”
Not every child has a loving father … many grow up fatherless. To that child I say “God is Father to the fatherless. He will provide your every need according to His riches in glory. Have faith in God.” (Ps 68:5) I am so blessed to have sons-in-law with a heart for their children, whose priority is their children and whose house serves the Lord. Happy Father’s Day.
My late husband, Russel, and my sweet little Daddy, have both gone home to be with the Lord. They were both loving and wonderful Dads, leaving behind many golden memories and lots of laughter. They are greatly missed. Happy Pops day, guys.
Happy Father’s Day to all the Daddy’s and grandpa’s out there.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper.
