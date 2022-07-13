We’re halfway through our summer reading program, and the goal is to read 30 minutes per day, and about 30 hours this summer. Seem like a lot? I’ve been steadily updating my Beanstack app and watching the minutes add up. Ten minutes here, 20 minutes there.
But is there a way to read even more? To get it done faster? Here’s some tips to rack up those minutes, win prizes, and get that end-of-summer-reading EPL water bottle.
Audiobooks
Don’t have time to read a physical book while you’re cleaning or working out? Audiobooks are a great solution that allows you to mark things off your to-do list while still racking up those reading minutes.
The best part? You can download audiobooks on the Hoopla or Libby App! Do you have a long drive to work through rush-hour traffic? Pick up a physical audiobook at the library or stream in your car using Hoopla Android!
Hot tip: You can also speed up (or maybe, slow down?) the narration speed. Most audiobooks run at least 8 hours, so you’ll have those 30 hours done in no time!
Playaways
Similar to the audiobook is the Playaway. This is the perfect choice for those who are working out at the gym or taking a walk in the park or doing their weekly grocery trip. The Playaway only requires headphones and you can enjoy your audio through a mini mp3 player that fits in your pocket. (You can also adjust the audio speed). The library equips the battery free and replaces them between checkouts, so plug in and read instantly!
Making time to read
This last tip may seem straightforward, but what if you’re struggling to find time to sit down and get it done? There always seems to be something that needs doing. I get it. But bring your book to the doctor’s office while you wait. Have it in the car while waiting to pick up the kids. Keep it somewhere accessible so when you’ve got those magical five minutes you can escape into another world and complete some tasks all at the same time.
This is especially true if you’re like me and have a hard time concentrating for more than 10-minute stretches. You wouldn’t believe how quickly those five- to 10-minute reading sessions add up throughout the day!
Sign up for summer reading
If you’re not signed up for summer reading, there’s still time! For every three hours of books read, you receive a cool sticker. If you complete the challenge and read 30 hours, you earn your very own limited edition Public Library of Enid and Garfield County water bottle (and can decorate it with all those stickers).
Children also get prizes along the way from our treasure chest. If you’re going to read that book anyway, why not get a little prize for doing so? Sign up on enid.beanstack.com, the Beanstack app, or in the library lobby.
And don’t forget to try different varieties of reading formats!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
