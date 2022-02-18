Nobody’s perfect, and I’m certainly no exception.
One of my constant worst fears is knowing things but still being wrong.
Astronomy is a prime example of this.
I consider myself an expert in astronomy because of how long I’ve been interested in the subject, as well as my studies in college. And the field is constantly evolving, so there’s always a ton to catch up on and keep researching.
But one thing that rarely changes is the night sky, and that’s something I should ... SHOULD ... have down pat. No questions asked.
Except sometimes when someone asks me a question or I volunteer info about astronomy, I stumble a little bit.
The night after the Super Bowl, a couple friends and I were standing outside when somehow the subject of constellations got brought up. I proudly pointed out Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, and Canis Major, the Great Dog, the constellation it was in.
Then of course I pointed out Orion (easy), then Taurus (also pretty easy) and then Auriga (easy, but no one really cares about it).
Then I pointed out Gemini’s Castor and Pollux and ... wait, no the wasn’t it. That was Procyon and another star. THAT’S it, I said, as I moved my finger. Wait, or was it?!
I sheepishly blamed the Moon’s glare for not being able to locate what should be one of the most-easiest-to-locate pair of stars in the sky. And that was at least half valid — the Moon was near zenith, and pretty bright, which led to less than stellar (sorry for that) viewing conditions.
A swing and a miss ... but nobody’s perfect.
