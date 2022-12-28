What will make your Christmas perfect? Think about it.
I just experienced the best Christmas I have had since I was a small child. No presents, no big meals, no wrapping, no cleaning, no dressing up, no preparation, Just pure Joy, with a capitol J.
It all started when my sister, Effie, in Albuquerque, called and ask me and Stan to come to Albuquerque for the Christmas holidays. She said she and her Jim could not travel this far now and she was homesick. I ask her if she would be able to drive to Amarillo, and she said that she thought she could get that far. Soooooooo.......
My brain started planning a trip to Amarillo. I called my only other living sister’s daughter to see if Marianne was able to travel. She uses a walker at all times and is not in very good health. Dianna said if Effie was going that she could convince Marianne to go with Dianna along to do the driving and caring for her.
Within days we had the plans made. I made reservations at a lovely Comfort Inn and Suites for two nights. We arrived there in the afternoon and had a hugging session. We were so happy to see each other. It had been several years since we had spent time together (except at funerals).
My brother said our getting together would be the best Christmas present he could have. He was unable to go with us because he was receiving treatment in Tulsa for cancer of the brain and is in quarantine so he will not be exposed to any outside infections while taking treatment. We sent him pictures every day with updates so he was part of our fun and was missed and thought about.
During that wonderful three days, we were inseparable. We talked about everything we had ever done that was fun or awful. We recounted when we went to get the milk cows and always saw a fox and/or something else to enjoy. We always took the long way to get the cows, going by the spring to watch it flow water. It doesn’t sound like fun, but Marianne and I loved everything we did together. On Mother’s death bed, she told me what a pleasure Marianne and I were because we never disagreed or fought. We just played and took care of each other. If she saw one, the other was close by. Marianne and I climbed every tree within sight of the house. We hunted fossils. We played in the soft flour-like dirt and pretended it was real flour perfect for mud pies.
We had “tea parties” every day. I still have the large coat buttons we pretended were fresh cookies just out of the oven. We never tired of playing and being together even if we were just day dreaming. We spent many an hour on top of the chicken house just planning our lives and thinking. Mother could always see us. That was her rule. If we could see our house, then Mother could see us, so she didn’t worry.
Effie came along three years later, so we taught her all we knew. She loved to read or play by herself mostly. (That’s why she became a doctor.) We had lots of fun with her. She had trouble keeping up with us, but we never argued and always played nice.
All of us remembered and talked about never fighting. It was not allowed at our house. We could not hit anyone. We could not call names or stick out our tongues or otherwise be unkind to each other. I can never remember that we had quarrels. Our older sister, who is now deceased, was kinda bossy because she thought she was in charge. She knew she was bossy and liked it that way. I am sure she saved our lives many times when Mother and Daddy were gone, and we didn’t appreciate it like we should have.
In our memories and minds, we were all perfect angels all the time. All we can remember are the fun times and the happiness we shared. I could remember only one “paddling” I got and Marianne could not remember a one. Effie could remember two, so maybe we were near perfect.
We talked about when we got sick eating green pears and when each of us had surgery, and how being in the hospital was so foreign to us. I have the check that Daddy wrote to the hospital for $75 for paid in full for Peggy’s surgery. That was a lot of money back then.
Effie just retired from her medical practice this year at age 85 and she misses it, but she knew it was time to give it up. All of us were late bloomers, and had (have) wonderful, full, satisfying lives doing what we loved doing. We are all still busy in our respective churches and communities.
We talked and talked about how blessed we were to have wonderful parents who took such good care of us and provided for us when many other parents did not. We worked hard but we didn’t feel like it was work, but fun. We were so fortunate and happy and well cared for and taught how to love and think of others, and share what we have and enjoy our families and raise them right. We had everything, and I mean everything! Not a one of us has any regrets of how we were raised and brought up.
We recounted these stories and many, many more. We never stopped talking.
I know my readers are bored to death by my rambling, but it was the best Christmas reunion we have ever had. All three of us were hoarse from talking and laughing and singing, but we wouldn’t have changed one thing. Saying goodbye was the hardest part of all.
I had taken little bags of Mother’s special Christmas cookies to them and Effie called as soon as she got home for the recipe. Here it is:
White Christmas Cookies (makes 2½ dozen)
½ cup real butter, softened
⅔ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons flour
½ teaspoon soda
1 cup flaked coconut
6 ounces white chocolate chips
Powdered sugar
Beat butter, sugar, vanilla and egg until creamy. Add flour and soda sifted together. Fold in coconut and chips. Drop by teaspoons on cookie sheet. Bake in 350-degree oven 15 minutes. Cool a little before removing to wire rack. Cool completely and sift powdered sugar until covered with “blizzard of snow.”
May you have your most blessed and wonderful Christmas ever.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.