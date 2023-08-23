Have you hugged someone today? Think about it.
Psychiatrists and counselors and family therapists recommend that every person should have at least four hugs a day for simply maintenance. In addition, they recommend eight hugs a day for survival and 12 hugs a day for growth. That is a lot of hugs. They may be referring to how many hugs we give our children and those we love. Don’t we all need to be loved and appreciated?
It has been proven that hugs are good for our hearts as they increase heart rates. Hugs also reduce stress and send calming messages to our brains. A hug from a cherished child can make us feel good all over, as a hug does from a dear friend or any family member. Who even wants to live without hugs?
Remember when we were little kids and smashed a finger or skinned a knee? We ran to our mother and she hugged us and kissed the boo-boo, and we felt all better. Those hugs were so healing and good medicine. Things have not changed all that much through the years — a hug makes the whole world better and we feel refreshed and loved.
A hug can express sorrow, too. When members of a family or close friends pass away, it is difficult to express our feelings, but we all hug each other without saying a single word. The messages of condolences are heartfelt and speak volumes.
Have you noticed on television when there is a fire or a storm or natural disaster, that those who gather around always hug each other? There is a bond, a closeness, an understanding that they all share and express genuine feelings. Those hugs are a celebration of safety and survival.
Once, in our church, the young people were starting a tradition. They passed out hugs (the chocolate-wrapped kind) to everyone in the congregation. They would walk up to someone and say, “Would you like a hug?” Of course everyone did. Then the young person would give them the candy hug and reach out with a genuine Christian hug. I loved that tradition and young people got to get acquainted with the older members. A win/win situation and many hugs shared.
My late husband gave the best hugs. This is not just me talking. He was very generous with his hugs in Sunday school and church. I am not a jealous or possessive person so I encouraged him to give hugs to the little old ladies in our congregation who got few, if any, hugs from week to week. Those lovely people needed a good hug, and Jim was just the person to give them. They and Jim looked forward to those genuine greetings every Sunday.
There are numerous kinds of love. The love for a casual friend is different than love for a grandchild, a child, or a spouse or other family member. The hugs that Jim gave his old Marine buddies was so heartfelt and carried a completely different kind of message of survival and comradeship and deep devotion for country.
The hardest hugs are goodbye hugs. To see young people who will be parted because of service to our country when children are involved is to me the saddest. Who knows how long they will be apart, or heaven forbid, if they never see each other again.
The reunions are delightful for all to observe. These surprises of the parent returning to surprise a child in school just warms my heart, as it does everyone’s. Those hugs of togetherness are so rewarding and make us all feel happy and appreciative.
I have to admit, I am a hugger. I greet my church friends with hugs every Sunday. I greet my former students with a hug every time I see them. My family hugs when we see each other and when we leave to go home or someplace else. And it doesn’t seem to matter if it has been a day or a year ... the hugging is the same.
I hug someone when I first meet them and I never fail to hug someone I have worked with or known from the past. I am almost like Will Rogers, I never met a person I didn’t like!
Hugging is a handshake from the heart, and most people don’t mind at all. They kind of expect it from an old lady like me.
I can count on one hand the few times we have said goodbye or hello to our grandchildren and great-grandchildren and not hugged them and kissed them, no matter where we are or with whom. It is a special greeting.
As usual, I have a little poem in the back of my mind to share about hugs:
“A hug shows someone how much you care.
You can give one anytime or anywhere.
Being loving and kind is where you start.
Because when you do that you hug their heart.”
When my two granddaughters visited often when they were quite small, they always requested this recipe, which they called, “Grandma’s Hugs.” The name just stuck. They are just plain sugar cookies, but a little different, and my babies just loved them. They are fun and easy to make and are great with a glass of cold milk. They (the cookies, not the kids) puff up when they bake, so allow them to cool a bit before removing from the cookie sheet.
Grandma’s Hugs
1 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
½ teaspoon salt
Mix and sift dry ingredients and set aside. Cream sugars, shortening, egg and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Dough will be stiff. Roll into balls the size of walnuts and roll in sugar. Place wide apart on cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees about 10 minutes, until they just start to turn tan around the edges.
Hug someone today. Those who bring joy to others cannot keep it from themselves.
