When I was growing up in Nebraska, after heavy snowfalls I would look out at our big backyard and marvel how deep the snow was.
After snowfalls with little or no wind, the ground would be evenly coated for the most part, with minor drifts around the yard. I would also, without fail, see the footprints of animals — usually rabbits — as they scurried across the snow-covered landscape.
Rabbits are no doubt plentiful on Earth, while there are also many of its cousins, the hare. And did you know there’s a constellation of one in our sky, hidden in plain sight?
By “in plain sight,” I don’t mean bright. But it is next to a very bright constellation.
Lepus, the hare, sits right below Orion in the night sky. Orion, of course, is a constellation you should easily be able to find in the wintertime. Lepus doesn’t have a very recognizable shape, but it does have a V-shaped head marked by three stars — one for the face, and two for the bunny ears. The rest of its body is comprised of eight stars, the brightest of which is Arneb.
Arneb is a whiteish star located about 2,200 light years away from Earth. It has a magnitude of 2.58. Arneb is actually Arabic for “the hare,” so its name is quite fitting.
The second-brightest star in the constellation, called Nihal, is slightly dimmer at magnitude 2.81 and lies to the lower right. It has more of a yellow color, like the sun.
Lepus can also easily be found by finding the Dog Star, Sirius (to the lower left of Orion). It’s the brightest star in the sky. If you simply look to the right and underneath Orion you will come to the constellation Lepus. It’s almost like Sirius’ constellation, Canis Major, the Great Dog, is hunting and chasing Lepus endlessly across the night sky, aiding the hunter Orion.
Like other wintertime constellations, Lepus is not visible at night during warmer-weather seasons, so now is as good a time as any to see it.
Joe is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
