Did you have or are you a good grandparent? Think about it.
I had good teachers to be a good grandma. My Grandma Meeker (Mother’s mother) died the night before my fourth birthday. In fact, I got the dolly quilt she made for me after my birthday, as my special day was put on hold until we had attended her funeral and grieved her loss.
Even though I was that small, I do remember some things about her. I remember that she wore an apron all the time and wore her hair pulled back in a bun and wore little tiny glasses. She had soft hands and a gentle voice. Her house smelled sweet, like Palmolive soap. Every once in a while I will detect that aroma somewhere and it reminds me so much of going to Grandma’s house.
I don’t remember a lot of things that she cooked because I wasn’t paying attention at that young age, but I do remember her making plum butter and jelly. Oh, what memories I cherish of knowing her, if only for a short while. She was a gentle soul like my mother and a friend to everyone.
Daddy’s mother was so funny and fun and laughed at everything and told wonderful stories to us kids. She had a contagious chuckle that I can still almost hear. She and Grandpa joked with each other a lot. After Grandpa died, Grandma still told wonderful stories of their life together.
Grandma, with the help of granddaughters — including me — wrote a book called, “Where There Was Will, There Was a Way.” Grandpa’s name was Will. It is a wonderful book about her growing up and coming to early Oklahoma and when she and Grandpa met and married and raised their six children. It is funny, but it tells sad stories. It is truthful. She didn’t really embellish much, but she did see things from a humorous, positive side. She saw good in everything and everybody. What a role model she was.
Because I was lucky to marry a man with a daughter, I am blessed with two wonderful granddaughters to call my own. I have learned so very much from them. Every age was a special age from the time they were tiny babies, and still are. I didn’t know my heart could hold so much love.
I have now been blessed with two great-grandchildren by my youngest granddaughter. To watch them learn new things is so much fun. They are close enough in age that they will never remember life without the other one. It is work keeping up with two active children.
I have acquired three other great-grandchildren along the way compliments of my eldest granddaughter. They could not be more precious if they were my blood relation. I love them all dearly and my life would not be complete without them. One is visiting right now and will be here another two weeks. To say I am busy and happy is an understatement. I am in heaven. They have changed my life forever.
I remember going to my grandma’s house and having such wonderful times with her. Whether she was cleaning the chicken house or working in the garden or rearranging the cellar, we had a great time. I thought everything she did was to entertain me. Now I know that wasn’t the case, but we talked about everything while we did routine things and I had the most memorable visits.
Grandma cooked on a wood cook stove until they got electricity and then she got an electric range. Food didn’t taste as good after she got the new range as she seemed to burn things. She just never quite got the hang of it. I am glad I learned on her old range. Everything tasted so good.
Spending the night at Grandma’s was a delight. I slept upstairs in the feather bed, piled high with heavy quilts. I slept so cozy and safe. Everything made a wonderful memory.
I am right now enjoying another summer visit with with my Landry. We have baked and cooked. She assisted in VBC because she is now almost 16. She will volunteer some at the Enid SPCA, which she loves. We have had a wonderful time just being together. We do everything together. We talk about everything. I learn so much from her and I think she learns from me, too.
We have been shopping. We have tried new recipes. We have planted flowers and watched them grow. We have many, many things on our vacation bucket list like horseback riding, more cooking, etc. We will never run out of things to do or just being together.
Fair warning ... Landry has her driver’s permit. She took driver’s ed and passed all her tests, in Dallas of all places. So driving in and around Enid is a piece of cake. She drove home from Hillsdale twice and I was amazed at how alert, cautious and careful she was. I thought I would have to remind her when to signal and slow down, but I just sat back and enjoyed the scenery. I can hardly wait until she is a full-fledged driver and I will just be like Miss Daisy and be driven everywhere.
Kids her age are proficient with media. She has taught me so much as I have hardly mastered the cellphone and all its settings. I am amazed. I am learning as fast as my old brain can absorb all the technology. If she lived closer, I would hire her to be my personal secretary.
Thank goodness she does not enjoy real spooky movies or those showing killing and terrible things, but we have enjoyed many sweet movies with such great stories to tell.
We have looked at a dog to be our “fur”-ever friend, but at this time, I don’t think I am ready for the constant care and responsibility of a dog in my house. I am not as young as I used to be and don’t want to fall or trip and then have to give a precious pet to someone else to enjoy. It was a joy to meet a new friend, but will pass for now. Landry is so disappointed, but she wouldn’t be here to help take care of the exercising and feeding, and I am not ready to take on the task right now.
She has learned how to make yeast breads and does a better job than I do. She has baked cookies and we have tried new recipes and various vegetables and fruits. She made and showed me a new recipe for the easiest, best cookies I have ever tasted. They just melt in your mouth.
Landry’s Magic Peanut Butter Cookies
1 cup smooth peanut butter
½ cup sugar
1 egg
Mix all together until smooth. Form into round balls about one inch diameter, or use a scoop like she did. Criss-cross with a fork to flatten a little. Bake in 350-degree oven for 10 minutes.
Enjoy grandchildren while you can. They grow up so fast. And we grow old too fast.
