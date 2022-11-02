How does one build character? Think about it.
I have always been proud that I am from a family that has good character. My brother is honest beyond belief. My father and grandfathers were honest men with good character that would never in a million years cheat anyone. They treated everyone with dignity and respect.
They instilled in all of us that it was important if one was to succeed or have good, solid friends. Our word had to be as good as a notarized document. Everyone around my hometown knew what kind of people I came from. It is with a sense of comfort, pride and integrity that I am from dependable, honest stock with good character.
Recently I read somewhere this little poem. It is so simple yet so truthful and something for all of us to think about.
“Sow a thought. Reap an act.
Sow an act. Reap a habit.
Sow a habit. Reap a character.
Sow a character. Reap a destiny.”
I could not say it better than that. If you are to reach your destiny it should begin with a thought ... a good thought. Be creative. Plan ahead. Have a goal. Draw a map. Decide what you want your reputation to be. How do you want to be remembered?
Once you have a plan securely in your mind, then act. Take a step forward and get into action according to what you have given purposeful thought to. Don’t expect any old action to help build character and bring long lasting rewards and happiness. My ancestors were the same all the time to everyone, whether rich or poor. My father didn’t even believe in telling little white lies. If it was not absolutely true, he would not give some flimsy excuse or beat around the bush. That way everyone knew his word was as true as could be. You could take it to the bank, he often reminded us.
I must admit that sometimes I tell little white lies. If someone asks me how their new haircut looks after it is already done, I would not tell them it was horrible. It will grow out, so why hurt their feelings? The same goes for an opinion about clothes. If they ask me for my advice, I tell them straight, but use a little tact. I am aware of their feelings and their own tastes ... and our friendship.
Acting in a certain way can quickly become a habit. It can become a habit quickly if we start complaining or being negative. I can think about cookies and eat one of two, then three or four, and the first thing I know I have a habit of eating the entire batch with plans to bake more.
Or going to the gym becomes a habit. It is very easy to get in the habit of not going for a reason (excuse) or another. It is too early (but the gym is open 24/7). I look too fat to wear those cute clothes that many of them wear (they probably looked like me when they first started). I get so sore (it wouldn’t be that way if I went every day instead of occasionally and then try to make up for lost time). Not doing what we should or doing what we should, either way it becomes a habit. Be careful because any habit is difficult to break.
Sow a habit and reap a character. Good habits are as easy to make as bad habits. We must always remain positive and not let ourselves lose our individuality and fail to be of good character. Become a symbol of what is true and right and good for us.
Sow a character and reach a destiny. So what is your destiny? Are you a light to the world? Do you have class? Are you dependable? Are you trustworthy? Kind? Thoughtful?
Would you pick yourself for a best friend you can always count on? Can you keep secrets?
What will be the consequences of how you live and present yourself? Only you know those answers about yourself and what you can do to create a person who is above reproach.
I would hope your definition of character is not just about money. My grandparents and parents lived during a time of very little money and had to work hard to keep their families safe and properly cared for. I never heard them complaining or show remorse for the way they lived. They were positive and honest people who settled this wonderful state knowing there would be hardships and tedious work to prepare the ground for crops and clearing trees and rocks for pasture and to build a home. It was their dream to make this a better world for their children and their children’s children.
They did a good job. We are all educated and resourceful and prosperous as we choose to be. We are a happy bunch!
In my way of thinking, belonging to a church and caring for others is an important part of one’s character. It reflects how a person lives and gives glory to God for our bounty. Giving back to our community without being rewarded also shows a lot about character. Aren’t we glad we live in America? And Oklahoma? And Enid? We are blessed indeed.
I received a lovely letter this week from a reader asking me to please repeat the peanut butter cake I had in my column last June. I try not to repeat recipes because I have thousands to choose from, but she and others have asked that I repeat it. So for my loyal readers, here it is:
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
2 cups sugar
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup oil
1½ sticks butter
½ cup peanut butter (smooth or chunky)
1 cup water
2 eggs (beaten)
½ cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix dry ingredients in large mixing bowl. In a saucepan, bring oil, butter, peanut butter and water to boil. Pour over dry ingredients and mix. Add eggs, vanilla and buttermilk, blending well. Pour batter into 11-by-15 sheet cake pan. Bake 15 to 18 minutes in 350-degree oven.
Icing for Peanut Butter Sheet Cake
½ cup butter
⅓ cup peanut butter
¾ cup chopped roasted peanuts
1 pound powdered sugar
⅓ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine peanut butter, butter and milk in a sauce pan and heat until melted. Add nuts and powdered sugar and beat well. Spread on warm cake.
