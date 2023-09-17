Sept.11. 2001, will forever torment the thoughts and hearts of Americans everywhere. The heaviness of that awful day, the unanswered questions, the ache and yearn of hearts crying out for mercy and relief, continue to fill God’s ears on a regular basis.
This past Monday marked 22 years since terrorists unleashed their deadly venom of hate, devastation and destruction upon our beautiful America. Books, documentaries, songs and heroes surfaced from the ruins and ashes of that awful day. A day that will forever be etched in our minds. We will never forget! We will continue to pray for the families of those sacrificed and we will continue to stand by our flag and constitution of these United States.
There isn’t one person reading this column, who can’t remember where they were and exactly what they were doing at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, when the first tower was hit … kind of like when President Kennedy was shot. I was a junior in high school, sitting in my math class when that horrible news came across the loud speaker.
Folks, times like these mark our lives forever and we will never forget. God has not forgotten either. “He tracks down killers, yet keeps His eye on us, registering every whimper and moan.”
Psalm 9, written by David, and “America the Beautiful,” written by Katharine Lee Bates, serves as a reminder that God loves us and our country.
He shed His grace on us and His blood for us. His goodness and mercy follow. He gives His angels charge over us and assures us He is still on His throne, He is still in control and He always has the last say.
The enemy is alive and well here on planet Earth, and in these United States. Bad things happen to good folk, and people can be heartless and cruel, but my Bible tells me “the Lord hath made Himself known; He executes judgment; the wicked are snared in the work of their own hands.” (Psalm 9:16). Verse 12 reminds us “For He Who avenges the blood (of His people shed unjustly) remembers them; He does not forget the cry of the afflicted (the poor and the humble.)” We will never forget 9/11 and we must never forget we are a blessed people, living in a blessed and prosperous land. God has not forgotten! He will not remove His hand from us!!
He further reminds us in Psalm 46:1-3 “God is our Refuge and strength (mighty and impenetrable to temptation), a very present and well-proved help in trouble. Vs.2 Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change and though the mountains be shaken into the midst of the seas. Vs 3. Though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling and tumult. Selah (pause, and calmly think of that)!
Skip on down to verse 10 where He instructs us to “let be and be still, and know (recognize and understand) that I am God! I will be exalted among the nations! I will be exalted in the earth!” Then head on over to Psalm 91 and immerse yourself in His goodness and His grace. Read it daily over your children and your house.
I will close with Psalm 9:11-12 in remembrance of 9/11/2001 and all that our Father-God has promised: “Sing praises to the Lord, Who dwells in Zion. Declare among the peoples His doings! For He Who avenges the blood (of His people shed unjustly) remembers them; He does not forget the cry of the afflicted (the poor and the humble).”
“The Lord also will be a refuge and a high tower for the oppressed, a refuge and a stronghold in times of trouble.” (Psalm 9:9)
Proverbs 18:10 further promises us “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run into it and is safe, high above evil and strong.”
Do you know Him today? Jesus loves you and invites you to open the door of your heart and invite Him in. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Father, watch over Your Word to perform it, yet while we stand still and know that You are God!
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
