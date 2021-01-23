Dear Doctor: Can eating carrots help with prostate health? How many carrots do you have to eat?
Dear Reader: While a potential link between eating carrots and prostate health has been a subject of interest for a number of years, the research remains inconclusive. Some studies have found a link between alpha-carotene, a nutrient in carrots, and a decrease in prostate cancer risk.
The studies found eating a medium-sized carrot each day or drinking freshly pressed carrot juice to be helpful. However, those results haven’t been universally duplicated. If you’re going to try it, we recommend eating your carrots, because the crude fiber they contain is beneficial to the gut.
Dear Doctor: In a column about why falling is a serious health risk for older adults, you wrote that just a sprain or a bruise can interfere with quality of life. Can you elaborate?
Dear Reader: Although a big concern with falls is breaking a bone, even a mild injury can alter someone’s routine. A sprained ankle makes it difficult to get around. Small tasks like going to the mailbox or even walking from room to room can become daunting. The aches and pain of a bruise can limit movement, so basic actions like reaching up to a kitchen shelf or dressing oneself become more difficult. These limits are temporary, of course, since sprains and bruises heal. But, in the meantime, daily life is adversely affected.
Dear Doctor: Is it possible for mosquitoes to pass on COVID-19?
Dear Reader: So far, there are no known cases of the new coronavirus being transmitted via a mosquito bite. It’s a respiratory virus, and its main form of transmission is through the droplets from a cough or sneeze and the smaller particles released when we speak or exhale.
Dear Doctor: I’m 89 years old, have poor circulation and am allergic to compression stockings. I walk a mile every day, and the stockings would be helpful.
Dear Reader: It’s possible that you’re allergic to latex, which gives many brands of compression stockings their stretch. The good news is that some brands of compression stockings are latex-free. We think it would be a good idea to give them a try and see if you have better results. Meanwhile, congratulations on your impressive fitness regimen — you’re an example to us all.
Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.
