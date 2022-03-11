By Joe Malan
The end of winter is in sight, and that means it’s time for a transition.
The cold is (hopefully) in our rearview mirror, and ahead are warm nights, with sunshine lasting well into the evening.
It truly is a time of change.
As an amateur astronomer, I really don’t mind. I can wait for the night sky, if it means later, warmer evenings.
While you’re preparing for these delayed evenings of observing, and especially if you’re new to amateur astronomy, there’s something you should prepare yourself for.
A good observation plan is started by examining star charts, whether on your phone or on paper. A good one should show the constellations, with lines denoting them, as well as bright stars, the Moon, and planets available for viewing.
That said, there is a bit of, let’s say, observer’s shock, when going from the on-screen version of the night sky to the real life thing. Stars that seem pretty close together on your star chart you will find are much farther apart when actually seeing them for real.
The Little Dipper is not so little. The Big Dipper seems to take up an enormous part of the nighttime canvas. In the summer time, the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion almost seems to stalk half the southern sky!
As always, finding Polaris, the North Star (a topic I recently covered on The Back Yard Astronomy Show), the Little Dipper and the Big Dipper are always important first steps. Not only are they observable all year (circumpolar), they also give you kind of a feel of what kind of scale you are dealing with when it comes to constellations in general.
Sometimes even the small constellations, like Lyra (observable in the summer) seem enormous at first.
Space is an incredibly big place. It just takes a little bit of time getting used to.
Here’s hoping for clear skies and warm nights in the days ahead. As always, check out my audio show, link posted below.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.