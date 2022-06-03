Watching last week’s supposed meteor storm was a pain in the neck.
I mean that literally.
Unfortunately, Monday night’s hyped-up meteor event didn’t nearly live up to the hype.
My post for the Tau Herculid meteor shower was in a chair in a dark corner of my back yard. There was a small amount of light pollution, obviously nowhere near big-city levels.
I had decided only an hour earlier that I wasn’t going to make the trek out to a dark portion of the countryside. That decision was based on two reasons: one, I wouldn’t have access to any sort of refreshment; and two, I figured that if there was indeed to be a meteor storm, I would see it anyway, regardless of whether I was somewhere completely dark or not.
Perhaps I had some sort of premonition of what would unfold, as I ended up being pretty satisfied with my decision. The one decision that I wasn’t satisfied about, as I alluded to in the open, was sitting in a chair with my neck craned up at almost a 90 degree angle. With my neck resting against the cool metal of the chair backing. Next time, I’ll just go get a beach blanket and lie down on the grass.
The complaining portion of this column is done.
Now for the good stuff.
My meteor watch Monday night heading into early Tuesday morning certainly wasn’t without fruit. About an hour before the Tau Herculids were supposed to start, I saw a bright meteor skim through the atmosphere, tail and all, before fizzling into a light orange cloud.
A little later, around the time of the supposed start of the shower/storm, I saw a green meteor, a little higher in the sky, with a smooth white tail behind it.
To complete the color trifecta, a little while after that, I saw a quick white meteor, higher up still, shoot down the middle of the Big Dipper.
I saw no more meteors after that. But that’s OK, and I’ll tell you why.
Even though there was no grand meteor storm, no hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky, the night was not a waste, thanks to those three particular meteors — especially the orange one. And, the orange meteor I know could not have been part of the meteor shower many across the world were anticipating, due to its position in the sky.
Sometimes one unexpected, pleasant surprise is enough to make your night.
Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.