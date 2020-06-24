Do you invest in healthy relationships/friends? Think about it.
There is a vast difference in friends and acquaintances. Many of us have millions of acquaintances. Friends that we can depend on are few and far between. Without being told, we know one from the other.
We need both close friends and casual acquaintances. Close friends are the kind that we don't feel self-conscious around even if they do see the dust bunnies under our beds or dirty dishes in our sinks. When they drop by, it is to see us and not our house and the way we keep it (or don't keep it). Close friends accept us just the way we are, with all our faults and limitations. Acquaintances often keep our company because of who we are and not because of what we are. They can be easily impressed by status in the community, and are really not interested in getting the know the real person.
Good, close friends are the people we want to spend time with. They nurture us and allow us to nurture them. We learn from each other. We share our feelings and lives. They know when we are happy and why. They know when we are sad and why. They know when we need assurance and comfort, and they know when and how to give it. They know when to shut up and listen and when to do the talking. They feel what we feel and experience our emotions with us.
Healthy relationships are never one-sided, nor controlling, nor hurtful. Healthy relationships lift us up instead of letting us down. There are people in this world who go beyond friendliness. In time, they pull us under instead of encouraging us. Too often we can get sucked into the quicksand of their control and attitude of selfishness. Life is too short and too wonderful to waste time on these kinds of people. Often they see no need to change their way, and seem content. Let them go. Get on with your life.
On the other hand, there are friends who think only of others and make us feel so important and loved and comfortable when we are around them. They touch our lives and we are sad only when we have to leave them. They are the friends that we take a little of them with us when we have to part. We laugh together. We cry together. We talk about old times and new ideas. We share the ups and downs of life and they always lift our spirits.
There are friends who are natural-born peacemakers. They see all sides of situations and help us make wise decisions and resolutions to our problems. They are non-judgmental, and look for the good side of everyone and everything. We all know it is a dangerous thing to discuss religion and politics with friends. However, special friends can discuss these personal topics and stay open-minded and actually learn viewpoints from each other. Without pointing fingers or accusing political figures, they make observations and welcome all points of views.
A person cannot have too many friends. All are important. Even the ones who disagree with us, or are just plain disagreeable, make us appreciate the sweeter ones. Every friend makes us happy in some way ... some when they come, and others when they leave! But we need to cultivate every type of friendship. I am blessed with only the very best of friends. I cannot name a single one that has not contributed to making me a better person. Each is important in a different way, and every one enriches my life.
We have heard it said, “Friendship is not a BIG thing, it is a million little things." I have to agree. Big friendships grow in little ways and over time. True friends are generous and happy and up-beat and caring and comforting, and they are close by when we need them. These things become BIG things and make wonderful lasting friendships.
Hugh Black wrote this prose on Choice of Friends: "Friends should be chosen by a higher principle of selection than any worldly one. They should be chosen for character, for goodness, for truth and trustworthiness, because they have sympathy with us in our best thoughts and holiest aspirations, because they have community of mind in the things of the soul.”
To have a friend, one must be a friend. A stranger is simply a friend we have not yet met. My readers who cook and share their recipes with the world make wonderful friends.
This kind of sums it up about true friendship: “A friend is one to whom one may pour out all the contents of one's heart, chaff and grain together, knowing that the gentlest of hands will take and sift it, keep what is worth keeping, and with a breath of kindness, blow the rest away.”
I have a lovely, special friend who has brought so much joy into my life. We are strictly good friends with no obligations or commitments so we can just enjoy each other. We have developed a friendship that includes coffee on the patio each morning with lots of laughter. We both love to cook and eat and appreciate life. Just being congenial and having someone who cares says so much about being friends. Life is good.
During this pandemic and being forced to be isolated has encouraged us to talk more on the phone and keep in touch with dear friends and family. “Make new friends. Keep the old. One is silver and the other is gold." Thank God for friends. Here is a recipe to “make friends and influence people,” as Dale Carnegie suggests.
Brisket Made Easy
One 5 to 6 pound trimmed brisket
1 package dry onion soup mix
1 (12 ounce) can regular Coke
1 (10-ounce) bottle Heinz 57 sauce
Place brisket fat side up in Crock-Pot. In a bowl, combine the dry onion soup mix, Coke and sauce. Pour over brisket and bake until tender (several hours). Remove brisket from pot and chill overnight, drippings separately. Next day trim the fat from meat, slice and reheat. Skim the fat off the drippings and reheat. Serve sauce over the brisket.
