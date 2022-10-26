What makes a friend a friend? Think about it.
I had told my wonderful, thoughtful doctor that I am still embarrassed when I start tearing up when something triggers my memory of Jim. He told me if my friends don’t understand my deep grief, maybe they really aren’t my friends after all. I am blessed by friends.
I have kind, understanding friends of every nationality, color, size, shape and stature. I have friends of every age and era. I have every kind of friend. Like Will Rogers, I never met a person I did not like something about. A stranger is a friend I have not yet met.
Sometimes we almost take our friends for granted. We just know they will always be there for us ... and they are. Good friends stick by us through thick and thin and through all kinds of problems. They are with us in our joys and our sorrows. What would we do without them?
With the the death of my husband and father and other heartbreaks, sometimes I hardly know what I am doing. My friends seem to understand. I have friends who check on me often to see if I need anything. I don’t, but I love hearing from them because I get such warm, fuzzy feelings knowing that they love me.
Friends don’t care if you have a “bad hair day.” They don’t even notice. Friends couldn’t care less if you’ve gained 10 pounds. Friends want to do things together anytime. You can tell people are good friends because they laugh and cry together. Next to our families, friends are the most valuable things in life.
There are friends, good friends and your “best friend.” Friends often don’t go to your church, live next door, vote for who you vote for, or think just as you do about raising children. One friend can live in a mansion, while the other lives in a small, older home. A friend might be well educated and cultured and the other just fun and comfortable to be around. Friends always stick up for each other. Friends love to go to lunch, or dinner, or a movie, or a walk with you. Friends should be close, but not exclude others from their conversation or group. Friends can grow together, sharing books, plays, lectures, trips, conversations or going to a class together.
Take time today to make a list of at least 100 people you can call your friend.
You will be surprised how blessed you are. I listed 150 in about 25 minutes. You can, too.
There is no way one can put a price tag on friendship. Our daily lives are made up of an intricate network of people. Some personalities touch ours so lightly that we are scarcely aware of the contact, while others affect us so deeply that our lives are changed forever.
Friendship is one of the most meaningful and sacred relationships of life. A person who had achieved all that seemed possible in the realm of human endeavors was asked the secret of his success. He replied, “I had a friend.” There is always hope for people, no matter how low they may fall, so long as they have a friend who believes in them. God is always with us. Let Him in.
A sense of sharing makes the blessedness of friendship invigorating and gives a sense of soul meeting soul. When I was much younger and could memorize things, I could recite this lovely little poem about friendship:
“Give me the love of friends and I
Shall not complain of cloudy sky,
Or little dreams that fade and die.
Give me the clasp of one firm hand,
The lips that say, “I understand,”
And I shall walk on Holy land.
For fame and fortune burdens bring,
And winter takes the rose of spring,
But friendship is a God-like thing.”
May we not limit our friendships to those who have something to GIVE us, but may we draw into our circle those whose lives touch ours by just being who they are, with no pretense. We develop friends from every source. One of my dearest friends was once my next-door neighbor and we remained close friends for nearly 50 years. She knew every dust bunny in my house and I knew hers the same way. It didn’t matter to either of us. She had been with me in every crisis and shared every joy. I am blessed with wonderful, loyal friends. I miss Helen every day, now that she has passed on.
“It is my joy in life to find at every turning of the road,
The strong arm of a comrade kind to help me onward with my load.
And since I have no gold to give, and love alone must make amends,
My only prayer is, while I live, God make me worthy of my friends.”
I am not native to Enid, but I moved here in 1969 when I got married. I found this town to be very friendly and welcoming. I could not live anyplace else now. I love this town and consider it my forever home. Everywhere I go, whether to church, the grocery store or bank or wherever, I meet new and old friends. Everyone speaks and is friendly and most love to talk, even to strangers.
I was at the market this week when I met a gentleman who was stocking eggs on the shelves. He stopped for a second to hug a friend who passed by. Then he went back to his work. I walked up just in time to say, “You hug everybody else, but you missed me.” He instantly greeted me and told me to have a blessed day. Now wasn’t that a heart-warmer?
In this same market, I met a dear lady that I had met before and rekindled our friendship.
She shared with me a wonderful recipe she had tried and just loved. I back-tracked and bought the ingredients to make it for dinner that evening. We had the best visit. I had visited the lady across the street from her and noticed her beautiful yard and flowers. I was impressed at her gardening skills and told her so. Thus started a lifelong treasured friendship. What a joy it was to visit with her.
And now I get to share her wonderful recipe with you to make and enjoy. I will always call it “Charlene’s Creation.”
In a slow cooker, place two or three chicken breasts. Cover with box of stuffing mix (dry), then pour over that a can of cream of chicken soup. Lastly, spread over that a cup (or more) of sour cream. Place the lid on and cook on high for four hours.
