If you were to go around asking the everyday person what the most intriguing planet in our solar system would be besides Earth, it's a good bet many would say Mars.
After all, what's not interesting about the Red Planet? It has ancient volcanoes, buttes, carved channels — pretty much all the landforms we have on Earth, except, of course, for flora, fauna and above-ground liquid water.
And, it will be our second home someday, hopefully.
But I would argue that there's another planet in our solar system that's even more intriguing than Mars. That would be the nearest planet to Earth, Venus.
Venus, named after the Roman goddess of beauty, has sparkled in Earth's sky for ages. It is so bright that it can sometimes cast shadows, and it can even be seen in the daytime, if you know where to look.
Its light is so majestic that sometimes it has been confused for a UFO, while others brand it as an unidentified aerial phenomenon simply because they are astonished at its brightness.
Yes, Venus is magnificent. From Earth, anyway.
Realistically:
• Venus is twice as hot as your home oven.
• It has a poisonous, crushing atmosphere.
• Did I mention it's very, very hot?
So while we can't send astronauts to the surface of the planet, we can study it from afar. For now.
Millions of years ago, before a runaway greenhouse effect took hold of the planet, Venus might have had oceans, and those oceans could have been teeming with life.
And, while there is almost certainly now no living thing on the surface, there is speculation that life could be floating on the clouds above the world. Atmospheric conditions and ingredients there could be right to give life a chance to form.
So while Mars certainly is compelling, the mysteries surrounding Venus are just as deep, perhaps deeper. And, Venus is the true winner when it comes to the night sky.
