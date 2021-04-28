Do you follow through on the plans you make? Think about it.
You know the old adage, “The best laid plans of mice and man ...” Well, that can happen to anyone. But when it becomes a habit, then it is time to change our plans or our timing or our commitments.
We have all been asked to do something for a charity or church or school. Our intentions are to carry through with our plan, but things get in the way and we regret we said “yes.” I feel if people are depending on me, than I am obligated to follow through with my commitment. It is OK to delegate duties and still be in charge. Our word should be good if we say we will accept a position.
Following through with a plan takes a LOT of discipline. Many of us lack that trait and I am one of those. I can be disciplined for a short time and then I slack off. I cannot tell you how many diets I have started. They work for a few days or maybe even a week or a month and then I lose motivation. I cook something real good I want to try or I go to a party and eat too much or I go on vacation and my mind and determination stay home.
Whoever said losing or gaining weight was easy had better think again. It is so difficult as it requires a complete new way to think and have a new mindset. There is no pill nor plan nor exercise that will “fix our size” unless or until we make up our minds that we will be disciplined and honest with ourselves and stick it out for the rest of our lives. Controlling weight is not just a one-time project. It requires a change in lifestyle. Any worthwhile project takes dedication and determination.
It is making up our minds that is hard. It is difficult to change the way we have lived for many, many years of growing up on a farm with cream on oatmeal, gravy with fried chicken, hot homemade bread. Desserts for every meal. Whole milk three times a day. Lots of freshly churned butter, cinnamon rolls when we got home from school to snack on before we did chores and later ate supper. Oh, that list could go on and on. The big difference was back then we walked to school, we did chores every evening, including gathering the cows to milk them. We walked many steps just to do our regular chores. That didn’t include playing outside until dark-30 every evening after supper and homework. Gaining weight requires another set of rules. I have never had that problem.
It takes patience to size up a situation and decide we will carry through to the end. If you want time to pass slowly, start an exercise plan. I have been going to a gym at least five days a week for about two months. I still can’t really say I love to go, because I have to talk myself into it every morning. But I go. And after I have finished the workout, I feel wonderful and better about myself. Then the next morning I long to stay in bed, but have to convince myself all over again. Why is it so difficult to discipline ourselves when we KNOW in our hearts it is good for our health?
I hope you do as I say, and not as I do. I hope you have better luck with discipline and following through than I do. Please feel free to send suggestions.
My granddaughters tell me to not think of it as exercise but as staying healthy. Don’t think about the taste of food or the joy of cooking it, and just think about nutrition and what is best for my body. They are absolutely right, but at the time I am eating it is so good! They tell me, “Stand your ground. Make good things happen. Use your knowledge, know-how and experience to reach your goal. Quit messing around and just do it!”
I can look back over my life and know that I carried through on all school work. I never failed to do my chores without reminding. I made my bed and picked up after myself. I helped around the house. I was dependable. I was honest with myself. I had a positive, do-it-now attitude. I followed through on everything (even piano lessons, which I despised. I would rather be outside climbing trees or wading or just enjoying nature.) Now I wish I had followed through with my parents’ wishes for me to learn piano like all my sisters did. I sang a lot but piano was not my thing.
We need to gather information and learn as we go. We need to be passionate about our decisions. We need to take a new look and have a definite goal and a grand plan. Then work toward that plan. Have a definite plan. Follow that plan. Pray for patience and perseverance. Think how great it will feel when our project comes to fruition.
I am reminded of “The Crow and the Pitcher” story by Aesop. It is from a child’s book, but it speaks to adults also. “A crow was about to die of thirst when he saw a pitcher of water standing on a stone wall. Quickly the crow flew to the pitcher, thinking of the cool, refreshing drink he would have. But his beak was not long enough to reach the water. The poor bird was not going to have his drink after all. He flew to a stump. Just as the crow was about to give up, he spied some pebbles lying nearby. Suddenly, he had an idea. He flew over and picked up a pebble in his beak. Carrying it in his beak, he dropped it into the pitcher. The level of the water rose just a little. Then he brought another pebble, and another, and another. With each pebble, the water rose still higher. By the time he had dropped all the pebbles into the pitcher, the water had reached the top. The clever crow then settled down beside the pitcher and drank his fill. Never had any drink tasted so delicious.”
And the moral of the story is: “If something seems impossible, little by little does the trick.” I guess following through is much like that. It takes patience, endurance, determination and a will to succeed.
I tried this dessert this week. I thought it was too sweet and different, but Stan insists it is the best in the West, so he has the final say. You decide.
Quick Brown Sugar Squares
1 egg
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts (or pecans)
½ cup flour
¼ teaspoon soda
¼ teaspoon salt
Gently blend egg, brown sugar and vanilla. Quickly stir in dry ingredients and nuts. Spread in 8-by-8 buttered baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until it tests done.
Cut into squares.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
