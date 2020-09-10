What do you focus on? Think about it.
There is so much going on in our world right now that it is difficult to focus on anything but the elections, the virus, school situations, closings, working or not working, and just the fact that we might be personally involved in any of these circumstances.
I can only speak for myself, but I must distance myself from negative, stressful conversations and focus on something else. The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to chose one thought over another. It is up to me, myself and I to learn to focus and get my head back into something that I can control.
Focus on taking better care of health and develop physical strength. We were going to an exercise gym every morning for a while and now we have stopped. But when we have gained strength enough, we are going to start back. I felt so good when I was exercising regularly. Exercising will help me be a better me. It is such a good way to start the day and gives me more energy and wakes me up.
We need to develop mental wellness, too. Try to learn something new every day and read something worthwhile every day. Keep abreast of the news and stay informed. However, I refuse to listen to back-biting and personal hateful remarks on either side of political debates. I will continue to work the puzzles in our paper as I have always done, and of course certain “funnies” like "Family Circus" and a few others. That may not be mental wellness development, but it is fun and enjoyable.
Focus on goals that are attainable and profitable. It is wise to continue to watch your (and my) diet and eat healthy with more vegetables and fruits and less sweets. I love bread, so it will be difficult to give up, especially since I like to make homemade yeast breads and scones and muffins for breakfast. Oh, and I love to bake cookies. What better time than RIGHT NOW to start a new program or goal, listing the steps toward attaining it and planning the details.
Vow to stop complaining and talking about “you know” and start being more positive. We cannot control the pandemic problem, but we can do our part. Listen carefully and then change the subject when it is brought up. My solution: every time I use the word "COVID19," I put a dime in a jar. So far I have enough money to buy an ice cream cone or something small, but I am determined to be positive and supportive instead of griping about things. Just not talking about our global medical problems will relieve stress and make our conversation more light and upbeat.
It has always been my plan to simplify my life. Concentrate on your purpose in life. I will continue to teach Life Lessons to my sixth-graders at Hillsdale Christian School. I will continue to write my "Food for Thought" columns as long as my News & Eagle will allow me to. I will continue to enjoy keeping house and doing odd jobs around my home. I will continue to be active in my wonderful church, singing in the choir and helping with dinners and seeing shut-ins. I am enjoying a good, productive life, and I pray it will continue many years.
Lets learn to look on the brighter side of every circumstance. Try to be positive and remember that our present predicament will pass in time. Pray that God will direct our attitude and mindset. Count our many blessings and name them one by one. Focus on continuing to live your life in a constructive way and be kind and considerate of others.
Keep your mind on the present and live in the moment. That will include wearing a mask anytime we are around any people and keep a 6-foot distance at all times. Pray for those who are affected by the pandemic we are experiencing and help their families in any way possible.
Mainly we should try to focus our thoughts in this moment. Do not dread tomorrow nor even think beyond what we can and will do today. We are not promised tomorrow so we will make this, and every day, count for something meaningful and worthwhile.
This article seems a lot about me, but I am the only one I can control. I do hope I have made my wonderful readers aware that we must be real about COVID-19. Ask anyone who has lost a dear member of their family. Ask any nurse or physician or cleaning person, and everyone with any connection with the hospitals and home care, and they will confirm that it is a real as real can be.
The only way we will eradicate this pandemic is if everyone, and that means EVERYONE, young and old and in between, concentrated on wearing a mask, being tested and keeping our distance.
Focus on what all of us can do and how we can help get over this season of illness. Focus on Our Loving Father, who will help us get through this. Together we will win this battle.
I have friends who live in the country and they feel that being outside under a shade tree helps them stay healthy. They have a beautiful garden that is very productive, so they eat lots of fresh vegetables and few processed foods. They inspire me, and I hope I have inspired you to focus.
These same friends have me focusing on the most wonderful cake that is a surprise to everyone who eats it. Hazel gave me this recipe, and I pass it on to you. (She even gave me the squash already chopped and ready for the recipe.) It is wonderful to have friends like that!
Zucchini Bars
3 eggs
2/3 cup oil
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 1/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups grated, peeled and drained zucchini
1 cup raisins (or dates)
1/2 cup nuts
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
Pinch cloves (optional)
Beat together the eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients and mix into egg mixture. Blend in raisins, nuts and zucchini. Spread in sprayed and floured 15-by-10-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Note: I used golden raisins, and no dates or cloves. Ice with a simple cream cheese, butter and powdered sugar icing when cool. Sooooooo good!
