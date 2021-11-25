My least favorite part of the holidays is cooking. Recently, my sister tagged me in a meme. In it, a bunch of microwavable mac n’ cheese containers are open on the counter and the text reads: “Making my signature mac and cheese for Thanksgiving.”
I didn’t see the problem. After all, it’s easy clean up, and, as I told my husband, “Cook smarter, not harder.”
However, the holiday season does get me in the mood for baking, and one of the great things about the library is that it has many great cooking resources. And that’s regardless of whether you’re allergic to cooking like me, on the lookout for new recipes, or one of those cooking unicorns I hear about who’s an old pro in the kitchen.
Recently, the library received a Health Literacy Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. One class we hosted in November was an Instant Pot cooking class led by OSU Extension Educator Joy Rhodes.
Though my InstaPot has spent most of its life in the box (the BURN notice haunts my dreams), I figure if anyone could help me, it was the library. And, as our adult program coordinator pointed out, you can always make sure you’re getting accurate information through a library program. The class also offered free samples (win/win!). It was a great class, and we left with some good tips & tricks to using the InstaPot and some recipes to replicate.
(Though this exact class probably won’t be offered again, something similar may be in the works, so keep watching our event calendar at enid.okpls.org/events!)
If you missed the class, never fear. The library still has options to get (free!) recipes. (And you don’t need to slog through Google results or skim through the ads on a blog to find the recipe, either).
For instance, did you know that you can check out cooking magazines using the digital library, Libby? And they’re always available, so you don’t have to worry about being put on hold. From soups & stews to cookies & bars. You can also narrow it down based on preferred cooking method, from Instant Pot to Air Fryer. There are also magazines based on different holidays — like Thanksgiving — and you can find ones just on holiday décor or crafts, too.
If you’re in the mood for a themed cookbook, be sure to check out Hoopla. They categorize collection lists for the holiday season, and they always have unique and unexpected titles. I had to check out “A Literary Holiday Cookbook” myself, but they have cookbooks on “Hot Cocoa Bombs,” to the “Downton Abbey Christmas Cookbook,” to “Jewish Holiday Baking.”
I’ve mentioned Universal Class a few times as well, but if you’d like to follow along to cooking videos, and you’re interested in learning how to cook or bake, this is definitely the place to go! First-time user? Register with ENID followed by your 6-digit library card (ex: ENID222222).
Get started with Libby, Hoopla and Universal Class on our website at enid.okpls.org/databases.
So, if you’re looking for a last-minute recipe, remember to check out all the digital selections at the library! All you need this holiday season is your Enid Public Library card.
