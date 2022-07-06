Are you enjoying your summer? Think about it.
So far, it has been the best summer ever. My sweet Landry has spent the entire month of June with me. We have filled every day with interesting things to do. We have had wonderful talks and conversations about everything and our future ... well, you know, when an old grandma and a 14-year-old talk, there is a lot to be said. Anyway, those times have been enlightening to both of us. We have both learned a lot.
We have completed nearly everything on our vacation bucket list. The most rewarding was her “reunion” with Cracker Jack at Bennie’s Barn and visiting with Mr. Keith, who helped her brush her horse, saddle and bridle him and enjoy the ride. They were in the cool barn for a while and then went outside to ride in the arena. It was very hot, so I sat on a bench in the shade under a lovely tree, watching her enjoy every minute.
I could see that Landry and Mr. Keith were both getting warm in the sun (along with Cracker Jack). Landry was sweating under her riding helmet and her face was red. I asked her when we got home if she was hot, and she said, “I didn’t even think about the heat.” I am sure she didn’t. She was in heaven. She felt that Cracker Jack remembered her. She certainly did him.
That is the secret to enjoying summer. Do something interesting and you won’t even notice the sweltering heat. Someone asked me recently how we endured heat in the summer on the farm way back when. We had no choice. And we survived.
When I was a kid, we didn’t have air conditioners, so we kept cool the best way we knew how. We were accustomed to heat, so we really did not notice it too much. To cool off, we went swimming in the pond or waded in the creek. Swimming in a pond is not as fun as it sounds as little fish nibble at our feet and legs (and to a kid, that is terrifying).
We would get up early so we could get our work done in the cool of the day before the sun beat down so hard. We gathered produce from the garden and berries from the pasture before it got real hot. Then in the cooler part of the day, we did work that was easier. We sat in the shade and prepared the produce, getting it ready to can or cook.
We moved around the house to sit on the porches or in the shade of the huge trees in our yard to “catch a breeze.” In the country there is always a breeze somewhere, especially in the shade. We always had a glass of water handy and stayed hydrated. We rested in the heat of the day, and then in the evening when it began to cool down, we worked some more. We conserved energy and paced ourselves so we didn’t get too hot.
Back then, no one had electricity, so we didn’t even have fans except those paper fans that businesses gave out as advertisement. Even newspapers or magazines would do in a pinch. Every church had those cardboard fans with wooden handles stuck in the places where the hymnals were kept. Everyone fanned to stir a breeze. Some of the ladies carried fancy folding fans. Those fans had other uses, too. I can remember being “tapped” by Grandma or Mother with one of those fans when I misbehaved in church. They did not have to say a word. I knew from that tap that I was doing something I shouldn’t be doing and that I had better stop and pay attention.
People didn’t travel so much back then, but when they did, they arrived with a big wet spot on the backs of their shirts from perspiration. We drove with the windows down and our hair went everywhere. We looked a fright when we arrived, but we always had fun and a good time. No matter where we were, we were hot, so might as well enjoy. Vacation was better than being hot at home working.
Men and women wore long sleeves to protect them from the blistering sun and men wore straw hats. Ladies wore bonnets that kept the sun off their necks and faces. Nowadays, so many people “worship” the sun and are ruining their skin. Dermatologists are making a mint from our mistakes, and time is telling on us.
We are so spoiled now with everything air conditioned. We gasp for air just walking from our house into the garage to get in our cars. When we get in the car, we nearly croak before we can get the car cooled down and the air conditioner at full blast. We are so spoiled by creature comforts like heating and cooling our houses, we hardly can adjust to outside weather, so we complain.
In the good-old summertime back then, we hoed corn or cotton and it was hot except for a breeze that evaporated the sweat and cooled us a bit. The best part about hoeing was that at the end of every row or so, we got to wade in the nearby creek. Wading to cool off was so delicious and refreshing.
We always took our lunch to the field and Mother provided enough food for snacks as a reward, when we stopped to wade and rest. I remember summers as a pleasant, wonderful, happy time. Basically I remember only the good times and not all the hot, hard labor. Just the fun.
I still do. Although I am one of those people who love sleeping in a cool room and enjoy having the kitchen cool. I still enjoy summer activities. Having Landry here has made this a blessed time. I have not noticed the heat. All I feel is her presence and company.
At this writing, we have only a few things to complete our bucket list: make ice cream and bake scones with white chocolate chips and dried cranberries. I hope and pray that both of us have made wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. I know I have. Life is beautiful, and Landry is so much a part of that beauty. Here is our ice cream recipe. Hope you like it as much as we do.
Chosen Chocolate Ice Cream
2 quarts chocolate milk
1 (9-ounce) carton Cool Whip
1 small box chocolate instant pudding
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Thaw Cool Whip. Add chocolate milk, instant pudding and sweetened condensed milk. Mix until smooth. Pour into 1 gallon ice cream freezer. Freeze according to freezer instructions.
Enjoy your summer. Remember when it was so cold and icy outside and winter hung on so long, and you thought summer would never come. Well, it is here!
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
