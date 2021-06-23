What makes you feel old? Think about it.
This article will most likely ring a bell with senior citizens. However, some young people feel old at various times when things are not going just right.
Things like having great-great-grandchildren or going to school reunions, especially for the 60th or 70th time. At my last reunion, I was in charge and had only three that responded, me and two others. One said she would need to leave early because her husband was terminally ill, and that left me and one other girl. We decided not to travel 125 miles just to catch up on visiting and eating. That made me feel really old. So many of my classmates have died or were unable to travel.
All this got me to thinking, what makes me feel old? Well, for one thing, I talk to myself a lot. Since my little dog died it is just me, so I do a lot of talking to myself. I guess it is just that I think I need expert advice. Richie would look at me as if he understood everything I was saying and never argued with me. Now it is just me asking questions and answering them for myself.
In style are the clothes I can still wear. They may be 20 years old, but by the stretch in the slacks and the soft materials, I can still get into them. I am not high-maintenance, so I’m not very style conscious. I just want to be comfortable and clean and presentable.
Wouldn’t it be simply wonderful if we could put ourselves in the drier for 10 minutes, and then come out wrinkle-free and three sizes smaller? Think on it! It would solve many of our problems and lots of skin creams. To say nothing of wearing slim clothes again. Now when that has been invented and approved by the FDA (or whomever), then I will be the first in line to purchase it. Let’s all watch Consumer Report for the news.
I am sure I do not need anger management. I just need people to stop making me mad.
Have you noticed so many people talk about politics and the COVID-19 pandemic and face masks and vaccinations and just keep things riled up all the time? Those people never see a bright side of anything. It is difficult to stay positive around those types of people. It HAS to be them, certainly not me just getting old and cranky.
My people skills are just fine. It is the tolerance of idiots that needs work. I need to get hold of myself and not let these people bother me. Even duct tape cannot fix stupid, but it sure can muffle the sounds.
One of the biggest lies we tell ourselves is, “I don’t need to write it down. I will remember that.” Are you kidding? I cannot remember three things at the market without a list. I go into another room and for the life of me cannot remember what I came after. I have to retrace my steps to jog my memory. Whatever it was, was very important, I am sure. It is just that I have so much on my mind and my brain is too full to hold another thing.
For that reason, I make list of everything — even the things I need to do daily. It is such a good feeling to mark them off when the task has been accomplished. I learned that early in life, to do the things I dread doing first, then the things I really need to do, and after those items are marked off I can then celebrate with the things I love to do.
I don’t get in a big hurry anymore. It is bad for blood pressure and not any fun. My most favorite thing to do now is have coffee on the patio each morning and enjoy the birds while it is cool, before it gets so Oklahoma-hot. On time is when I get there. I do believe on being punctual and not having others wait for me, but now I allow more time to get ready to go somewhere and I have to check my list to make sure I have not forgotten anything, like purse, phone, keys, one last time to the bathroom, turning off the lights, unplugging the coffee pot, etc.
Lately, I have noticed that people my age are so much older than me. Eighty or 90 is not so old any more. Middle age has moved higher and higher. And hair dye does not camouflage our true color. Nor make-up. Nor neck scarves. Nor support hose. Nor low-heeled shoes. Nor glasses. Nor hearing-aids. Those are all part of growing older and wiser.
It seems to me that growing old should have taken longer. Now it is a full-time job just to stay upright. I exercise at least four times a week, usually five. I don’t snack as much at night as it keeps me awake. I pace myself on all jobs that once took only an hour or so. I sleep in a comfortable bed at least seven, usually eight hours a night and still take a quick, relaxing nap most afternoons.
I have set my goal at living to 104. I feel good. I stay busy. I am positive. I have people who love me and I love them. I start every morning with prayer and Bible reading. I pray off and on all day just to thank God for all my blessings and life. Who could ask for anything more?
I hope my wonderful readers know that all refers to me — certainly not my readers.
I am just giving some of my reflections on getting older. I think old age is wonderful. I think it is great that we can look back over our lives and count how fortunate we have been and how far we have come. I think often of my cherished ancestors who braved everything to come west for a better life for their families. Their fortitude and attitude and gratitude have served me well. I owe them a debt for the way I was raised and taught respect and love and a great work ethic.
How lucky can any person be to have been married for 46 years to my late husband who adored me? And a friend now who cares for me and is enjoyable/fun company. I believe in keeping a sense of humor and laugh a lot. Life is good.
For a quick and easy and delicious summer desert, you might want to try this pie:
Easy as Pie Strawberry Pie
2 (8-ounce) cartons strawberry yogurt
3½ cups thawed Cool Whip
½ cup fresh ripe strawberries, mashed or cut fine (optional)
1 graham cracker crust
Mix yogurt and Cool Whip. Add strawberries and spoon into crust. Freeze until firm. Remove from freezer about 30 minutes before serving. That’s all folks!
