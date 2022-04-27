Do you love your life? Think about it.
This week when I woke up and read my Day to Day Treasures, it said, “Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, and forgive those who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason.”
Victor Hugo said, “The supreme happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved.”
I love my life and I love people who love their lives. I don’t want to change so people will like me. I want to be myself so people will love me just as I am.
Life is fortified by many friendships. To live and be loved is the greatest happiness of existence. Friendships don’t just happen. They have to be nurtured and protected and cherished. I have many, many friends, as I am sure my readers do, too. Aren’t they comforting and a joy every day?
My first requirement for a lasting friendship is honesty. If people lie about little things, then they will probably lie about big things. I don’t want to hide my treasures for fear of being robbed or to guard my words for fear of having them misunderstood. Honesty is the best policy, was the way I was taught. I require that of my friends and I treat them the same way. If they say they will do something, I expect them to do it, and if I tell them I will do something I expect the same from me. I will call if there is a change that cannot be avoided, in time for them to rearrange their plans. Dishonesty will destroy a friendship quicker than anything.
I want my friends to stay focused. Surely they can listen while I share my feelings with them about my problems or activities. I want to do the same for them. Even if is just visiting about something, it is important to me for them to listen and respond. Sharing is important to both parties.
My friends are forgiving. They know as well as I do, that nobody is perfect. And they don’t expect perfection. I just love people who love me back with no intention of something in return. I love because I love them, not because of any reward or payback. I don’t keep a ledger on anybody.
A friend who is really a friend for life is a friend who accepts us just like we are. They don’t expect us to be wonderful all the time but be ourselves with all our flaws and family background. I have friends who knew me when I was growing up on the farm and as poor as a church mouse. Everyone was in the same circumstance back then and we know what we all went through just to survive. Instead of their judging me, our situation brought us closer. We remember those days and how we were raised and lived. We learned to love life ... and still do.
Those years of hard work, just being a kid and enjoying the outdoors and nature shaped our lives. Seeing others in like circumstances taught us all compassion and tolerance and a love for our fellowmen, regardless of income or status. We all learned sharing what we had and the art of accepting from others. No man is an island. We are all surrounded by love.
To truly love life, I think it is important to have a good work ethic. We need to know that what we are doing, whether it is carrying water to the field hands or driving a tractor or cooking dinner for a bunch of farmers, is important in its own way. We all have a job to do and if we don’t do it when necessary, somebody is lacking ... and slacking.
One of my fondest memories as a girl about 10 is carrying jugs of cool well water on my pony to the harvest crews. I battled hornets and heat and sweat and sunburn to deliver those precious drinks to thirsty workers. But it was all worth it because at the end of the summer, Daddy gave me a “beautiful” charm bracelet from the Sears catalog. He had asked each of us girls what we would like for working so hard all summer. I had seen that bracelet in the catalog and my heart just sank. I wanted it so bad. Good on his word, before I started to school, it was mine. I wore it until it turned green and I put it back in the box. I have a fancy charm bracelet now, but it doesn’t have near the value that my first bracelet had. Life was good and I loved it.
Another reason I loved life and still do is because every summer we got to do a project.
Sometimes it was sewing or papering our room or just something we wanted to do to improve our minds or body. But we had to be creative and complete the project before school resumed. It was so fun to have the liberty to be independent and plan and execute a project all by ourselves. It taught us to not waste time and to think out of the box and to do something we really wanted to achieve.
We were taught to be kind to animals as well as people. No matter how cold it got in the winter, Daddy always chopped ice so the cattle could drink and always fed them hay along with cow cake every day. Even on Sundays, he got up real early to take care of the livestock before church. I never knew of him mistreating any animal or making them suffer. They have a right to love life, too.
To have a life we love, we need to (1) think deeply; (2) speak gently; (3) laugh often; (4) work hard; (5) give freely; (6) pay promptly; (7) pray earnestly; (8) be kind.
A life loved is guaranteed. Very little is needed to make a wonderful, happy life that is worthwhile and enjoyable. It is all within ourselves, in our way of thinking. Think about it!
When I need to unwind, I go to my kitchen and use all the old utensils my mother and grandma used in their day, and cook up a batch of something, anything. It makes all the bad things go away and I become a real person again. This recipe will work its charm. Life is good again!
Mexican Cowboy Casserole
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 (16-ounce) can Spanish rice
1 (16-ounce) can Ranch Style beans
8 flour tortillas, torn into strips
8 ounces Longhorn cheese
Cook beef, onion, and pepper until beef is cooked. Stir in rice and beans. Line 9-by-9-inch baking dish with half the tortillas strips. Top the strips with the ground beef mixture, half the cheese and remaining tortillas. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees about 15 minutes until cheese melts. Sometimes I add a can of drained whole kernel corn also.
