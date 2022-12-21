Don’t you just love this time of year? Think about it.
What joy it brings me to be in the busyness of Christmas. I love the hustle, bustle, wrapping, packing, baking, cooking, decorating, noises, weather, singing, worshiping, cards, visiting, planning, changing plans, secrets, etc. The list could go on and on. I love everything about Christmas.
I have heard people say they will be so glad when Christmas is over and the house is put back together, and all the company gone, and we can eat sensibly instead of all the sweets and goodies. That may be OK for some, but it is not for me. When the holidays are over, the house seems so bare and empty. I miss the music and the suspense of the tree and all.
Many churches are having “Blue Christmas” services. No one is more blue than I am at this time of year. It is lonely and not fun to decorate all by myself. And I miss having to shop by myself, and not having an extra finger to help tie bows. But I remember the reason for the season and I do not feel alone. I am never alone because my God is always with me. I feel the comfort and love that is mine all the time, but especially at Christmas. I have learned that grief never ends ... but it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor is it a lack of faith. It is the price of love.
At my lowest, God is my hope.
At my darkest, God is my light.
At my weakest, God is my strength.
At my saddest, God is my comforter.
God is my everything!
I have found that I pray for many reasons. Prayer changes things and situations. Prayer protects us with travel mercies. Prayer heals. Prayer give us hope. Prayer brings us joy. Prayer give us peace. Prayer guides our decisions. Most of all, prayer glorify our Father. We must thank Him IN all things. Everything is in His plan. Pay attention!
If there is anything we need this time of year, and all the time, it is peace. We try to do too much and plan too much without stopping to relax and breathe. We seem so busy we hardly have time to think about others, but concentrate on ourselves and all we have to do. We pray for peace, but do we do our part? Does peace begin in me, or do I expect others to provide it for me? Do I spread love and peace and joy to others?
How can a person worry and fret when they are making and beating candy? How can one be rushed and frustrated when they are baking and icing cookies? How can one feel alone and isolated when one is eating all the corners and scraps of candy and dough?
I did not send Christmas cards this year, but I have received many and I read them over and over. I love the sentiments and notes in each one. I have received calls and visits that fill my heart with love and comfort.
Our church has prepared and will present a cantata as our gift to our members and guests. It has been a great joy and expression of adoration and praise just to be able to sing it and join the happy chorus. I feel it an honor to be part of such a gift. Neither I, nor any of the others, do it for recognition for ourselves. It is from our hearts to our Lord and Savior, and for the enjoyment of our congregation.
Every church and school and organization has some kind of Christmas program or party. It is so fun to see new friends and old. It is a mystery to me how anyone can be down at such a special time of year. Festivities and decorations and music is everywhere. It is not about the presents. When I was a kid, we got very few presents, but we always had a wonderful Christmas. It was the preparation and love that made it such a delightful celebration. We all need to capture that spirit and keep Christ in Christmas. It has little to do with money. It is about love. It is not about getting. It is about giving. It is not about ceremonies. It is about heartfelt relationships.
Charles Dickens summed it up best. He wrote, “Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to our childish days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home.” That is what Christmas memories are all about.
I have been trying to organize a sister reunion through the holidays. One sister lives in Albuquerque and one in Pawnee. We are all getting older (much older) and need to get together and sing and remember old times. I proposed that we meet in Amarillo, Texas. We can stay in a hotel for one night and talk all night and return home the next day. That is a halfway point and would be easier for everyone. It may not work out, but we need to spend some time together. The only one missing would be my brother, who is undergoing cancer treatment, so we know he will be unable to come. We are praying that something can be worked out. Wouldn’t that be a glorious Christmas?
No matter if we can convene before or after the holidays, we will make it work so we can spend time together while we still have our minds and memories and someone to drive us.
Every Christmas I make Pink Peanut Patties. Much of it I eat, but some of it I give to others. My dad loved that candy. He hid it from everyone because he said, “Everyone just helped themselves, and there was none left for me.” He was not a selfish man, but he did love Peggy’s Pink Candy. But today I share with you my fool-proof toffee.
1 cup chopped pecans
¾ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup real butter
½ cup chocolate chips
Grease bottom and sides of 8-by-8-inch baking dish. Spread pecans in pan. Heat brown sugar and butter to boiling in saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil seven minutes, still stirring. Immediately spread evenly over pecans. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Cover with cookie sheet until chocolate chips soften. Spread chocolate over candy. While hot, cut into squares. Refrigerate uncovered about two hours until firm. Break into squares.
May you and yours have a blessed Christmas and make wonderful memories.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
