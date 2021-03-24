Are you not what you used to be? Think about it.
I often say about myself that the old gray mare is not what she used to be. I am not and never will be again with energy and enthusiasm and plans and travels and hobbies and projects. But ...
... It is OK by me. I am wiser and smarter and plan better and have more patience and have adopted a calmer, more relaxed, peaceful lifestyle. I do not want to go back to being a teenager.
I want to grow old with grace. I am already old, but now I want grace and joy and a more relaxed time in my life. I think I have evolved to be a better person and worth more now.
A friend sent me this little essay about the worth of old folks. I have to agree.
“They say that old folks are worth a fortune with silver hair, gold in their teeth, stones in their kidneys, lead in their feet and gas in their stomachs. The knowledge they have saved up gains my utmost respect, and it seems that their childhood laughter and tricks again fill their lives.
“After we all moved out of the house, I noticed that Mom became a lot more social with the passing of years. Some might even call her a frivolous old gal. Let me tell you about the five gentlemen that she has been seeing every day.
“As soon as she wakes up, Will Power helps her get out of bed. Then she goes to see John.
Then Charlie Horse comes along, and when he is around he takes a lot of her time and attention. When he leaves, Arthur Ritus shows up and stays the rest of the day. (He doesn’t like to stay in one place very long, so he takes her from joint to joint.) After such a busy day, she’s really tired and glad to go to bed ... with Ben Gay. What a life!
“By the way, the preacher came to call on her the other day when I was at the house. He told her that at her age she should be thinking about the hereafter. She told him that she does all the time. She said “No matter where I am, in the family room, in the kitchen, in the bedroom, or outside in the yard, I have to ask myself, ‘Now what am I here after??’”
All this proves that as we get older we need to laugh a lot and see life as fun and funny.
My grandmother lived well into her 90s. When she was about 92, she broke her hip. She was transported to Tulsa to have surgery to correct it. The doctors did the best they could but told her she might never walk again. Grandma told us, “These doctors are wonderful, but they are all so young (How many doctors are still doing surgery at 95?). But they don’t realize that you can take a perfectly well person and put them in bed and before long, they cannot walk!” She was right, she got up and walked, so after a few days they let her go home at Pawnee.
While she was in the Tulsa hospital, they removed a black spot off her face to have it checked. When we went to see her, we asked how she was feeling, and her reply was, “I feel fine, but it is awful that I am so ugly my face hurts.” She had a wonderful sense of humor and always found something funny to laugh at or make light of. I swore to myself right then and there that I was going to grow old with that way to view the world. I think I am accomplishing my goal. She was such a fun person to be around and brightened every day of her life, even after Grandpa died. She told wonderful stories about their family and things that happened in their life.
I am convinced that we grow old because we stop having fun. We don’t stop having fun just because we are growing old. What memories we have to still enjoy and laugh about.
I am also convinced that being around young people keeps us thinking young. I know for a fact that being with sixth-graders at Hillsdale Christian School is good for my soul. When I come home I am tired, but it is such a good tired. I feel energized, happy, refreshed and pumped up. Those beautiful young people are so precious and well-mannered and teach me more than I could ever teach them. They are a breath of fresh air. They don’t treat me “old,” just with respect and thoughtfulness.
So I have come to the conclusion that age is just a number. How old would you feel if you didn’t know how old you are? I bet we would all feel surprised and enjoy every birthday and every beautiful thing that we experience every day of our life. Something to think about, isn’t it?
If every morning we wake up to the sun shining or at least to see another day dawning, it is a good day. We put our hands to the plow (or our word processor or whatever) and make it a productive day. We spread some joy along the way with a phone call or smile; it is a day shared. How can we not look forward to being older? It sure beats the alternative. We have another day to enjoy our friends and family. Just today, my two great-grandchildren came for a brief visit. I cried when they left. So grateful God gave me this day to enjoy and share my life with them. Life is good.
You already know that today I will share with you an OLD recipe. I have many. I have a box of Grandma’s and Mother’s recipes that I cherish. The directions are few and far between, but they just knew what to do. I have to guess and hope for the best. For instance, Johnny Cake:
“2 cups Indian corn, 1 cup wheat, 1 good egg that you can eat
½ cup molasses too
1 big spoon sugar added thereto
Salt and soda, each a small spoon
Mix it quickly and bake it soon.”
Please don’t try this. But do make this oatmeal cake. It is fine.
Oatmeal Cake
1 cup oatmeal
1½ cup boiling water
one half cup shortening
1½ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup flour
3 tablespoons cocoa
1 teaspoon soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix boiling water and oatmeal and cool. Cream shortening and sugar. Add cooled oatmeal mixture and eggs. Then add sifted dry ingredients and vanilla. Bake in 9-by-12 pan for 30 minutes until it tests done in 350-degree oven. Cool and top with icing.
Icing
1 cup powdered sugar
2 cups coconut
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup milk
Mix well and boil until thick, about six minutes.
