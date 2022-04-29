This Saturday and Sunday, kites will fill the sky in Enid behind Autry Technology Center.
I fondly remember the early years of this event, when efforts were made to set a world record for kites flying simultaneously. Kites Over Enid has transitioned into something that is simply just a fun time for children and adults alike to experience the joys of kite flying.
Believe it or not, this ties into astronomy.
As soon as the sky darkens, the constellation Boötes is visible in the east. The constellation is mainly inconspicuous, aside from the bright orange star Arcturus.
Arcturus is the fourth brightest star in the sky and sits only 37 light years from our solar system. It’s a red giant, meaning it’s in its death throes and much bigger than our main-sequence star.
Sometimes it feels like there’s very little to look at in the north and east, and while that notion is probably misguided in reality, Arcturus definitely plays a contrary part to that belief.
Another easy way to find Arcturus — other than simply looking up 45 degrees directly to the east about 9 or 10 p.m. — is using the end of the Big Dipper and pointing a straight line to the right (toward the east). That will also land you at Arcturus.
This red giant star is the bottom point of Boötes, and the constellation itself is sort of irregularly diamond shaped. If you look at a star chart, it actually really looks like a kite lying on its side flying through the galaxy.
There is much more to this constellation — named after a herdsman — than just Arcturus. Izar, the second-brightest star in the constellation — which lies on the left side of the kite — is a double star.
If you’re in a neighborhood with no or very few streetlights, or in a dark backyard, you should easily be able to pick out the elongated diamond shape of Boötes. It can be seen by following Arcturus to the left, in the direction of the Big Dipper.
Hopefully none of this was confusing. But, if any part was unclear, consult a star chart for guidance.
Enjoy both the kites and our kite-shaped constellation this weekend!
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his audio show at https://soundcloud.com/user-182353878.
