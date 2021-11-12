File me into the category of people who hate that it gets dark so early.
Oh, how I long for the warmth of late spring, the trees singing with insects — though they can stay out of my house, thank you!
There is one benefit, however, that comes with the longer winter nights: more time for stargazing in the evening, before the temperatures drop to uncomfortably cold levels.
For quite a while now we’ve been blessed with a solar system trifecta in the early evening sky, that of Venus, Jupiter and Saturn.
And then there’s the Moon, of course.
I’m telling you, if you’re not taking advantage of three bright planets in the sky combined with early twilight — well, you really need to get out there.
Of the three planets to view, make sure you catch Venus early, because it will begin setting by late evening.
The challenge I give telescope-viewers whenever I’m hosting a public stargazing event is to see if they can determine what phase Venus is in. Yes, Venus has phases much like the Moon. Phases on Venus are the result of its positioning around the sun and how we view it from Earth.
Viewing Jupiter and Saturn is a different challenge, and arguably more fun.
With Jupiter, we can point the telescope and see how many of the four Galilean moons — Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto — are visible. A trusty astronomy program on your phone should be able to tell you which moons are which.
With Saturn, we can catch a few moons, but the real attraction, of course, is its rings. It is always fun to see how Saturn is positioned toward the Earth, and how that view changes as the seasons go by.
There are lots of little things and differences you’ll catch from viewing to viewing. It seems like each night offers a new perspective on these faraway worlds.
Just because you’ve seen Saturn once doesn’t mean you’ve seen Saturn. Each time is an opportunity to discover something new about our Solar System.
Take advantage of these early planet-filled evenings and get a good look at the space that surrounds us.
Even if you’re not a cold-weather, dark-early person, like me.
Joe Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.