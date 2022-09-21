Do you see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil? Think about it.
I was visiting with my friend, Lisa, this week and found out that both of us collect those little monkey statues where they have their hands over their mouth, eyes and ears. It reminded me that many years ago, we were at one of Jim's Marine Reunions and three of us wives struck that pose and everyone took our pictures. When we all got together we did a lot of visiting, but no one every spoke badly of anyone, or listened to such talk, nor saw anything wrong with any of us. We attended those reunions to remember fun things and positive things that happened during the war, with no mention of things that made us sad.
That little statue and what it stands for goes way back to when I was a little kid. We were encouraged to speak nicely or say nothing. Mother would tell us, “Don't believe every thing you hear and only half of what you see.” What we see is not always the way things actually are as we don't know the circumstances behind the actions. When I see news reports of "police brutality," I always question what is truly going on. We don't know how much it took to subdue the person being “attacked." We don't know what kind of language was involved or what transpired before the pictures were made. So I believe only half of what I see and figure the law enforcers know best and are using their best judgment with the knowledge at hand.
There are may evil things happening in our world today and it is sad to see, but there are also good things happening. God is still in control. If we look for bad things, we will find them. Sadly some people live in a world of gloom and doom where they actually look for negative things in their lives. They are always sicker than anyone else, or worse off financially or taken advantage of by everyone. They play a game of “poor me." Being around such people is like being sucked into a black hole. I feel sorry for them. Nothing is ever their fault. They blame someone else for everything.
Then there are those positive people who always look for something happy and upbeat.
And you know what? They find something happy. They see no evil. They see the silver lining around each cloud. They are a joy to be around. That does not mean they have no sadness or sickness or sorrow in their lives, it just means they have learned to cope with it and look around them for something cheerful and positive. They have a deep faith that things will get better.
What fun it was to talk to Lisa about our monkey statues. She keeps one in her kitchen window as a constant reminder. It works, because I have never heard her say one unkind thing about anyone in the world. She has had sadness in her life, like we all have, but she does not dwell on it. She sees only the good in life. Therefore, she is a joy to be around. She is one of my favorite people in the world, and I tell her so. She sees no evil, hears no evil, and certainly speaks no evil.
I have a large monkey statue on my patio. I hope it says to the world that our household does not tolerate those who speak evil, or see evil, or hear evil. Also on my kitchen shelf I have a little statue to remind me when I start to talk about someone or see something unpleasant or hear gossip, that I will not participate in such ways.
Beyond seeing and hearing and speaking, I feel we need to THINK no evil. For as we think, we are. I don't want to be evil and sorrowful and distressed and in a state of calamity. I don't want to speak of misfortune and wrongdoings, and discomforts and offensive and wicked thoughts. That does not mean I want people to not tell me their troubles or about their illnesses. I do care. But there is a way to act and a way to react, and I prefer being positive and assured of better things to come.
Maybe “evil” is not the word we are wanting here. Evil, in this sense, does not mean that people are sinful or wicked, but just whiny or disgruntled. It does not mean that people are liars or dishonest, it just means that they are down in the mouth most of the time. It does not mean that they perpetuate bad rumors about others, it just means that they don't stop a juicy bit of gossip. Sometimes they even look for something to tattle about.
Living by the motto of “see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil" does not mean that we go around with our heads stuck in the sand like an ostrich. We do see what is going on, but just choose not to dwell on unpleasant things, but be cheerful and happy. We choose to look for good in everyone. We find it more pleasant to hear kind remarks than cutting ones. We don't want to hurt someone by an unkind comment.
I can truthfully say that I never heard my mother say an unkind thing about a living soul. She saw good in everyone. She defended anyone that someone was speaking ill about. She felt the worst person in the world was loved by somebody and had some good in them. Sometimes it was hard to see, but it was there nevertheless. I will never be the person my mother was.
Most everyone I know lives a positive, cheerful existence. If I talk bad about someone, I am no better than they are. I just feel sorry for those who cannot be satisfied with life and think dark thoughts all the time.
It is autumn, and time to bake something. What better time to fire up the ol' oven and bake a pie like this one. A piece of pie will bring out the best in all of us.
Cranberry/Apple pie
Pastry for 2-crust pie
1 1/3 cups sugar
1/4 cup flour
Dash of salt
About 5 cups peeled, chopped tart apples
2 cups raw cranberries
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
Mix sugar, flour and salt in bowl and stir in apples and cranberries. Turn into pastry-lined pie plate. Dot with butter or margarine. Cover with top pastry, cut slits in top, seal and flute.
Bake about one hour in 350-degree oven, until crust is brown and juice bubbles through the slits in crust. Note: Put foil or cookie pan under pie as it bakes to protect your oven from spills. Cool somewhat, but best served warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.