Are you ready to face 2023 with no more alibis? Think about it.
I have a little orange book with a 1935 copyright called “No More Alibis.” I ran across it the other day and was fascinated by the advice it had in it. I don’t agree with everything in it, but it does have some good advice about being true to oneself that I want to explore.
So here goes ... no more alibis! Just say “no” to excuses. Reasons are different than alibis or excuses. There are real reasons we cannot stick to our promises, like a death in the family, a true sickness where we don’t want to expose the entire world to our germs, a wreck, busted water pipes and a few other unavoidable events. But just because we are tired or lazy is no excuse.
If we are tired, then go to bed earlier or sleep later. It is so easy to get in the habit of watching television or reading into the wee hours of the morning. I know I love to read myself to sleep and it feels so good at the time, but in “That great gettin’ up morning” it is not as fun and we don’t feel rested and ready for a good day.
We mope around all day, even consuming a pot of coffee, thinking it will revive us.
Not! It only makes us lazier and our minds foggy. Set a regular bedtime and stick with it, as well as a wake-up time. You will feel better about yourself, and your friends will appreciate your efforts.
Are you overweight? (I have no room to talk, but I am passing on the advice of the dear friend who sent me these suggestions to “brighten” my day.) If we are overweight, then exercise more.
Exercise won’t do everything. But it will keep us from being real flabby. And it will give us energy and improve our attitude and put a smile on our face.
I can truly say that I dislike (well OK, I hate, detest, abhor, despise, loathe) exercising.
I don’t like to sweat. I don’t like to huff and puff. I don’t like to put on those cute clothes. I don’t like to go to a gym. But I do! And when I finish my routine, I feel wonderful, inspired, proud of myself, refreshed because I have visited with friends there, ready to face the day with enthusiasm and vigor.
The day just goes better when I exercise and face the day with no more alibis.
Are there enough hours in the day for you to do all you want to accomplish? Who has not told themselves that over and over. Every one of us has the same number of hours in our day. We all have the same number of days in a week and on and on. It is in how we utilize those hours that count.
If I have five minutes before I am scheduled to go some place or do something, I do a five-minute job.
It is surprising how one can straighten a drawer or dust a desk or read a cook book in those five minutes. And it makes us feel like we are doing something worthwhile.
It surprises me how many people can watch so much television all day and into the evening and night. I guess I just haven’t found the right stations to hold my interest for several hours.
I know I am going to stomp on some toes, but I think there is so much trash on television that is a waste of time. Remember when we watched the test pattern with classical music until certain shows came on and then we watched it and turned it off? And remember when at midnight the national anthem was played? Then lights out!
Do you avoid things you really want to do or have because you feel like you don’t have funds to cover the cost? I was raised in an era just like now when money was scarce but we did not really think of it as poor. We wore hand-me-downs and were happy. We ate different than we think we have to now, and we were happy. If we had a nickel to spend on an ice cream cone on Saturday, we thought of it as a real treat after we had skated on the court house cement walks. We had gotten to go to town and we felt like we had been on an outing ... and we had.
We did not waste money on needless things. We never spent it on food with no value. We did not spend it on fancy hair cuts and hair dye. Mother was a great barber and we always looked presentable. Our Christmas and birthday presents were things we needed anyway and we were never disappointed or complained. We were grateful for everything we had. I still am and I am still frugal and proud of it. My advice is if you feel like you have no money, watch how you spend it. Write it down and you will be surprised at how much you waste on things that have no value and are gone in a flash. And no more impulse buying. Think about it.
Is something too complicated to do? Then start small and try. We were not born knowing about all things. We had to learn. Things are no different now that we are older. We have to continue to learn new things. I have had trouble mastering a simple laptop and cellphone. My sister, who I spent Christmas with, said I was afraid to learn for fear I would mess up. Well, so what! Try again. That is why she became a doctor ... she is smart, and a wise sister. Good advice!
We have no knowledge or skill. Then read and learn. Read and learn. Read and learn.
I am not mechanical, but I have a friend who is and he helps me learn. Patience helps a lot. Trying may have to be over and over, but it is worth it. By this time next year, I will have the phone conquered.
Just you wait and see. And maybe the laptop also. Who knows?
We all know what we need to do, but most of us still don’t do it because it is hard to get out of our comfort zone and it is easier to just make excuses and alibis. I am guilty too. Do as I say, and not as I do!
This is one of our favorite recipes. Easy and if you want soup, add more water.
Oklahoma Hash
1 tablespoon oil
1 large onion, diced
1 pound ground beef
½ cup uncooked rice
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 (16 ounce) can diced tomatoes
Water to cover
Heat the oil in a skillet. Saute the onions until golden brown, then add the beef and brown completely. Stir in dry rice, seasonings and tomatoes. Pour into a 1½-quart casserole dish. Add enough water to cover ingredients. Cover and bake in 350-degree oven for one hour.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.