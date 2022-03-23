What are you doing with all your stuff? Think about it.
Several years ago I wrote an article on stuff. By the response I received, there must be millions and millions of people just like me who also save lots of stuff, because I have had numerous comments on that column. It must have struck a nerve somewhere!
After I wrote that column, I cleared out all our closets and drawers and cabinets, and got rid of a lot of stuff. I was so pleased with myself. Then gradually, it came back. Not the same stuff, but stuff just like it. I am not a hoarder, I just like to keep things. Everything has a place and we keep everything in its place, but it just over time added up. Now I am in the process of clearing out again. I save stuff because I just might need it again for something. Do I ever?
My sister, Marianne, sent me this wonderful article that speaks to both of us, as we love stuff and things around us. The author is unknown, but it had to have been written by a pack-rat who understands and appreciates stuff.
“Stuff”
“Every spring I start stirring my stuff. There is closet stuff, drawer stuff and basement stuff. I separate the good stuff from the bad stuff. Then I stuff the bad stuff where the stuff is not too crowded until I decide if I will need the bad stuff.
“When the Lord calls me home, my children will want the good stuff, but the bad stuff, stuffed wherever there is room among all the other stuff, will be stuffed in bags and taken to the dump where all the other people’s stuff has been taken.
“Whenever we have company they always bring bags of stuff. When I visit my son, he always moves his stuff so I have room for my stuff. My daughter-in-law always clears a drawer of her stuff so I will have room for my stuff. Their stuff and my stuff ... it would be so much easier to use their stuff and leave my stuff at home.
“This spring I had an extra closet built so I would have a place for all the stuff too good to throw away and too bad to keep with my good stuff. You may not have this problem, but I spend a lot of time with stuff. Whatever would it be like if we didn’t have all this stuff?
“There is all this stuff we use to make us smell good. Stuff to make us look younger. Stuff to make us look and be healthier. Stuff to hold us in and stuff to fill us out. There is stuff to read. Stuff to play with. Stuff to entertain us and stuff to eat.
“Our lives are filled with stuff. Good stuff, bad stuff, little stuff, big stuff, useful stuff, junky stuff and everyone’s stuff. When we leave all our stuff to go to heaven, whatever happens to our stuff won’t matter. We will have the good stuff God has prepared for us in heaven.”
This little article doesn’t say a word about all the stuff we have to decorate our homes or pots and pans and gadgets we occasionally use in the kitchen for special things. There is not one mention of all the toys and crates and pillows and treats we have for our pets. Not one word was said about all the bird feeders we fill daily with different stuff for each kind of bird. We all have stuff in our pantry in case we get hungry for a special treat.
Have we as a nation been influenced by advertisements on television and in stores that make us think we must have something when we already have too much stuff? My grandma cooked with one iron skillet and two small kettles and a biscuit pan and little else, yet she cooked wonderful meals. And clean-up was easier too because she didn’t have everything in the kitchen dirty.
I am amazed at the things that are sold in antique stores as antiques when my kitchen is full of those very things that I use every blessed day. Shopping for antiques certainly makes me feel old (antique) and I come away with a new appreciation of my possessions. Old wooden bowls and butter paddles and crocks are priced dearly and reflect wonderful memories. I think when we buy antiques, we are buying memories of days gone by at our grandmother’s house or mother’s house. Those memories mean we have to have more stuff!
Life was happier when life was simpler. Back during the “olden days,” we had few toys and few possessions. But we were happy and didn’t know any better. We made our own toys and fun. We played with rocks and sand and a dipper in a water bucket and were content and happy. There is a lesson to be learned here. We adults often think kids need lots of stuff. (It seems to me all they really need or want is a charged phone or tablet.) We are the ones who perpetuate the need for stuff and more stuff. Someday we will again learn to appreciate little things and not be so caught up in our stuff. We will have less, and appreciate it more.
My house is packed with things I know my family will laugh at when they go through it after I am gone. I have saved every little Christmas decoration made by the grandkids and nieces and nephews and others. I have collections of a lot of white ironstone, cruets, marble eggs, books, many, many cookbooks, old toys and soooooo much more. I love all those wonderful treasures, but to others, they probably look like junk or stuff or both.
There was a time when we entertained ourselves and even guests by making candy or cookies. Then we would sit and have a lovely visit and enjoy what we cooked. We did lots of visiting while the cookies baked and the house smelled so good. Hot tea or a glass of cold milk goes well with most cookies and is a good way to forget about stuff and enjoy what really matters.
Creative Cookies
1 box any kind of cake mix
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup milk
2 eggs
2 cups quick cooking oats
½ cup chopped pecans
½ cup chocolate chips or butterscotch chips (or both)
Mix cake mix, oil, milk and eggs and beat until smooth. Stir in oats, pecans and chips. Drop by spoonfuls on cookie sheet. Bake in 350-degree oven for 10-11 minutes.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
