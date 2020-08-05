Do you feel unique or just like everybody else? Think about it.
I am always amazed at the young people now who want to dress like everyone else and wear their hair like everyone else. They think by doing that that they are being different. Look at yourselves, you are not unique. It is called cookie-cutter looks. But inside you are different.
Being unique means that you are not like anybody else in the world. Even identical twins are not exactly the same. They may look similar, but I guarantee their parents can tell them apart. They each have their own personality and habits and likes and dislikes. They are one-of-a-kind in their own way.
We have all heard people say that they wished they could be like so-and-so. But would they really want to be? Would they want to trade places with another person? With their problems and baggage and mentality. I would almost guess that once they knew the real other person they would not trade places. Would they want their ancestors? Would they want their problems? Would they want their exact job? I hardly think so.
Everyone on this earth has his/her own journey. Their own set of likes and dislikes.
Their own talents. Their own relatives. Their own habits. Their own size and shape. I cannot imagine anything worse than a world where we were all just alike ... just the same in looks and actions. That is what makes this country and this world so fascinating. We can enjoy everyone else with their differences.
Looking at a person and admiring them is one thing but to be just like them is impossible. There are probably people you know that want to be just like you. My sweet nieces tell me that they want to grow up and be like their auntie. They really don't, but they might admire some traits that I have. I want to be a good role model to them and other young people, but I don't want them to be a copy of me. One is enough like me. But I do want them to be kind, and thoughtful, and helpful, and observant, and compassionate, and clean, and have good manners, and like learning and school.
The list could go on and on, but they would not want to have my hair, or my nose, or my "thickness” and size. Even I don't like that. However, my hair cutter/psychiatrist brazenly told me once to stop complaining about my curly/gray hair, etc. There are people who would kill for hair that did not require perms and streaking. She, as always, is absolutely right. I will never complain again about that.
I truly believe that happiness is found within a person. We have to look ... and I mean really look ... to find the person we want to be. There are a few things I could and should change about myself, but the basic person I am is good enough for me. I don't want to have a personality like anyone else, nor sing like anyone else. God gave me this voice and I enjoy giving Him glory for it. I love my family and would not know how to adjust to anyone else. Even my precious deaf dog understands me and loves me like I am.
I have shared this poem by Edgar A. Guest before. It bears repeating and memorizing:
“I have to live with myself and so
I want to be fit for myself to know.
I want to be able as days go by
Always to look myself straight in the eye.
I don't want to stand with the setting sun,
And hate myself for the things I've done.
I don't want to keep on a closet shelf
A lot of secrets about myself
And fool myself as I come and go
Into thinking no one else will ever know
The kind of person I really am.
I don't want to dress up myself in sham.
I want to go out with my head erect.
I want to deserve all men's respect,
But here in the struggle for fame and wealth
I want to be able to like myself.
I don't want to look at myself and know
I am bluster and bluff and empty show.
I never can hide myself from me.
I know what others may never see.
I know what others may never know.
I never can fool myself and so ...
Whatever happens I want to be
Self respecting and conscience free.”
Needless to say, I do not want to be any body else. I have a uniqueness and you do too.
We are all created different. We should keep it that way. Who wants to be a mirror image of any other person in the world? I would hope my readers will realize how very unique and wonderful you are just the way you are.
It is up to us as individuals to invest in ourselves. If we want something changed....then do it. If we want something bad enough we will work toward it. Every person who has received a good education has worked hard for it. Every person who wants beauty has to spend the time to acquire it. It doesn't come without some effort on our part. What is worth having is worth working for.
Dream big, but don't try to copy someone else. They may be trying to copy you and your accomplishments. Pick someone as a mentor and ask them what they did/do to be like they are. They will be happy to tell you. Then pursue that dream in your own way and in your own time frame. You will feel like you have reached uniqueness when you reach your goals. You will feel like no one else in the world and you will be like no one else in the world. You are a child of the Most High God!
It is peach season. Make something unique instead of a peach pie. You might try this easier recipe for a change. You will be the envy of all your friends.
Peggy's Peach Crisp
6 to 7 large ripe fresh peaches
Juice of one lemon
1/2 cup flour
3/4 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup butter
Put peeled, sliced peaches in a shallow baking dish and sprinkle with lemon juice. Mix flour, oats and brown sugar. Cut in butter with pastry blender. Sprinkle over peaches. Bake in 325-degree oven for about 30 minutes until peaches are tender. Serve warm with whipped cream or, better yet, homemade ice cream.
