A while back, I wrote a column on Camelopardalis, a constellation in the Northern Hemisphere that resembles a giraffe.
There are a lot of interesting constellations, and the weirdness doesn’t stop with the giraffe.
There is a grouping of about five stars in the night sky, to the lower left of the bright star Altair, that forms a constellation of a dolphin.
A dolphin ... because of course.
This constellation, called Delphinus, is pretty small compared to many others in the sky. Its brightest star, named Rotanev (also Beta Delphini), is magnitude 3.63. In actuality, it is a binary double star, meaning two stars that orbit a center of gravity in the cosmos. A true binary, not simply a visual one.
Rotanev — along with four other stars at magnitudes 3.77, 3.87 and 4.4 — make up the diamond-shaped “head” of the dolphin. Another star to the lower right, called Epsilon Delphini (magnitude 4.0), forms the body of the stellar sea creature.
Lying below and to the left of Delphinus are two star clusters, designated NGC 7006 and NGC 6934. A somewhat decent telescope is needed to begin to resolve the individual stars in these clusters.
There are a couple of stories of myth involving Delphinus. In one of them, the god Poseidon wanted to marry a sea nymph, so he sent a group of searchers — including one named Delphinus — to find her. Having been successful in setting up the marriage, Delphinus was placed in the sky in the form of a dolphin.
It is a little jarring, though — at least for me — to have a constellation of a dolphin up in the Northern Hemisphere sky next to an eagle and the head of a small horse.
And there’s a fox nearby.
Delphinus seemed like it would fit better in the Southern Hemisphere, but alas, it is for us “northerners” to enjoy.
Delphinus can be seen in the eastern-southeastern sky after dark. To find it, find the bright star Altair in the constellation of Aquila (part of the Summer Triangle that is roughly overhead), and pan a bit to the lower left until you see the small diamond-shaped grouping of stars.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
