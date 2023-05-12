Earlier this week, NASA posed a simple question on its Twitter page.
“What’s your favorite planet?”
A pretty easy day at the office for the social media crew, right?
Jokes aside, that post did get me thinking about which planet was my favorite.
There are eight choices — seven if you subtract Earth. Pluto doesn’t count, because it’s not a planet. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll compromise. If you want to say Pluto just to try to be cool, I’ll allow it. This time.
But other than Earth and Pluto, let’s look at our options.
Mercury is the closest planet to the sun, speedy in its orbit, so I guess if you like speed, Mercury is for you. But it doesn’t really have many other redeeming qualities.
Venus is sort of cool because it’s mysterious. It’s covered in these thick, acidic clouds, right? So you can’t see the surface. The only way to see the surface is to land, and endure the crushing surface pressure. Venus is certainly the solar system’s definition of hell.
Skipping Earth, we come to Mars. Mars at least is similar to Earth, right? Well, no. The Red Planet’s atmosphere is unbreathable, full of carbon dioxide and not oxygen. There are two intriguing things about Mars: it has the largest volcano in the solar system (Olympus Mons) and conditions may have been right millions of years ago to support life. Let’s get a couple people with shovels down there. We might find something interesting!
Jupiter is definitely the most colorful planet in the solar system. Probably the most awe-inspiring with its size and enormous, swirling storms. But, no solid surface.
And speaking of no solid surface, we come to the remainder of the gas giants, starting with Saturn. This planet has beautiful golden rings and some cool moons, but not too much else.
Uranus and Neptune you can practically pair together. The former is flipped onto its side and has a green hue, while the latter is an icy, stormy world far from the sun.
As this is a column, I may have been editorializing a bit with my descriptions of the planets. But judging what I wrote about each one, I think perhaps you know where I stand.
By far, out of all the planets, Mars holds the most intrigue. Not only that, it’s beautiful to view from Earth. The creamy, copper disk is something you won’t see anywhere else.
So, what’s your favorite planet, and why?
Joe Malan is presentation editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
