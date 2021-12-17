This Christmas season, three bright planets are lighting up the southern sky like lights on a Christmas tree, and at the end of this “light string” is a special gift.
Jupiter is high in the south-southwest sky, followed downward by Saturn, and, finally, Venus. You certainly can’t miss Venus, the planet nearest the horizon. It is the brightest object in Earth’s night sky.
Below Venus lies a surprise object — a comet, called Comet Leonard. This comet is zipping through space at more than 150,000 miles per hour and has taken about 35,000 years to get here. That fantastic distance means viewing this comet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!
The trick will be to look near the horizon right after the sun sets. You may be able to see the comet with the naked eye from a dark place, but a pair of binoculars or telescope should be able to pick it up no matter what.
Provided, of course, there are no clouds, either.
Comet Leonard will be visible through the end of the month, when it will begin to leave the solar system after turning around the sun on Jan. 3.
The line of planets adorning our southern sky is actually aided by two somewhat unseen additions: Neptune and Pluto.
Pluto is way too small and way too far away to be seen in any telescope except for a large observatory telescope.
Meanwhile, Neptune is about magnitude 7.9 and lies higher in the sky than Jupiter. One way to find the blue planet is to look for a small pentagon (five-sided shape) of stars making up one of the “fish” in the constellation Pisces. (Use a starchart to aid in this). Just a little bit below that should be Neptune, and it will be a noticeably blue color that will set it apart from the stars in the sky.
Another way of finding Neptune is to find Jupiter, then located the bright star Fomalhaut in Piscis Austrinus, located near the horizon. Continue to the upper left and it’ll form pretty much an equilateral triangle with Neptune as the final point.
Again, you’ll only be able to find Neptune with a telescope, or perhaps a good pair of binoculars, so don’t expect to see it with the naked eye.
I’d be interested to hear if you have any luck spotting Neptune or Comet Leonard this week. Send me an email, and if you are somehow able to get a photo, show that to me, too!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
