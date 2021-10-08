There’s nothing like fall and stargazing.
(Or spring and stargazing, or summer and stargazing, or winter and stargazing — though, maybe not the last one ... I don’t much like winter.)
But there really is just something about the crispness in the air as you try and find your favorite astronomical object. Down here in Oklahoma, about this time of year when the sun goes down, it’s neither warm or cool. It’s kind of a little bit of both.
At least it’ll more than likely be cooler next Friday when the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and I host another stargazing/telescope viewing event. The time: about 8 p.m. The location: Crosslin Park.
What’ll be up next week? For starters, the Moon — which will be mostly full — will be up in the southeastern sky. For those who didn’t get to see it a couple months ago, it’ll be a good time to do so.
Also, Jupiter and Saturn will both be relatively close to the Moon — in the south to southeastern sky — giving good opportunities to see a couple of planets, too.
In the eastern sky, depending on how bright the Moon is, we might be able to catch a look of the Andromeda Galaxy, the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way and a relative twin of our own galaxy.
The Summer Triangle will also be high in the sky for viewing. And, the Little Dipper, as well as much of the Big Dipper, should be visible in the North. For those who haven’t seen the North Star before, I’ll tell and hopefully show you how to find it.
Of course, this is all provided the weather cooperates. A round of rain is possible the middle of next week, but we’ll hope that clears out by the time Friday night rolls around.
So, if you’re interested in astronomy and want to spend an early fall evening night out, come out to Crosslin Park at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. It’ll be a good time.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
