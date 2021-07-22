Normally, you would see my column in the Enid News & Eagle on Friday. But this week, something cool is going on and I wanted to let you all know a day ahead of time.
On Friday evening, I’ll be partnering with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County to present a Moon Gazing event at Meadowlake Park South. The event will start at about 9 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend!
I will be bringing my standard small refractor telescope, but attendees are welcome to bring theirs as well so that maybe we can all share and have a mini “star party” of sorts.
There are several reasons why Friday will be the perfect night to check out the Moon. One reason is the forecast calls for mostly clear skies, which is always good. Another reason is the Moon will be in full phase that day. In fact, it’ll hit that exact phase at 9:36 p.m. So it should be a great show.
This month’s full moon is called the Buck Moon — no relation to the NBA champions. According to timeanddate.com, it’s named the Buck Moon because the antlers emerge from the forehead of the buck around this time. Other names for this month’s full moon, according to the website, are the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon and Wort Moon.
So, come out with your telescopes or binoculars, come out with questions, and let’s spend a little time gazing at Earth’s only natural satellite. You can even howl at the Moon if you would like!
Did I mention there will be moon pies?
