Do you make wise choices? Think about it.
I have made a few poor choices in my lifetime. Some of them were doozies. However, at the time I made the decisions I thought they were the right things to do using the information I had at the time. Time taught me differently. With the help of friends, family and my Lord’s forgiveness and guidance, I have overcome them and risen above them. That does not mean that I still don’t make errors in judgment, but I try to look before I leap.
In our free world, the power of choice is our greatest privilege, for it makes all the difference as to how we make use of this ability. In this connection, I am reminded of a beautiful poem by Robert Frost, from which these lines are lifted, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I .......
“I took the one less traveled by,
“And that has made all the difference.”
Once a choice is made, all the consequences have to be faced. The choice of a person’s work, the choice of one’s life partner, the choice of one’s business associates, or the choice of one’s friends, each choice carries a responsibility, that makes all the difference in an endless number of ways.
Every single day we are faced with choices, decisions that we must make, and then carry on the best we can. Before us are roads that we have never traveled. To choose the one less traveled bears the greater responsibility, but it offers more incentive, and stirs the imagination more. To all pioneers we owe a debt rarely, if ever, paid.
Bold men and women prefer the difficult ways and means. It is to such that we owe all the glory and freedom we enjoy. No two roads can be traveled at once. A choice must be made ... and that choice followed to the end, unless another choice cancels it.
What we are is the result of our choices. They color our intelligence, make up the framework of our character, and give us the personality we own. Each individual is a veritable pattern of exhibited choices.
People face their responsibility for making decisions in different ways according to their temperament. Some are like jellyfish with no backbone, who go with the tide. How little respect we have for the human jellyfish. Others feel keenly the need of making choices, but are in a perpetual state of indecision. Some of the most unhappy people are those who have the type of mind that always regrets the decisions of the day before.
The amount of time and energy necessary to make the endless choices that face us every hour of the day can be greatly reduced if we have a clear and definite life purpose, with every act in harmony with this goal, and whether we are optimistic or pessimistic makes a difference, too.
Have we made good choices in our life work? Do we feel hampered or handicapped in any way? If so, is it the work or our attitude toward our job? Am I selfish or unselfish in my choices every day?
We cannot know everything, so it is helpful to listen to wise, experienced people who make good choices. There is no way we can make all the mistakes ourselves, so we need to listen to the advice and cautions of enlightened, intelligent people we respect and admire.
When we come to a fork in the road, take it. No, that is not right (ha). Make a decision which way we go, then don’t look back. Grandma always said, “Don’t look back except for inspiration.” Needless to say, I had a wise grandma. She should know because she made the trip into Indian Territory in a wagon train, where there was absolutely no turning back. They had to keep moving forward. They had made their decisions before they left Missouri to come further west. They were never sorry, although times were difficult and they faced many, many hardships.
Grandma’s and Grandpa’s wonderful stories of survival are a constant inspiration to me. If they could endure and be successful, so can I. I try to make educated choices and pray for God’s guidance before I make final decisions. He knows what is around the corner. I don’t! For every action, there is a reaction. It is easier to do than undo, so make wise choices.
Several years ago, I shared with you my favorite pumpkin pie recipe. I had a delightful reader call me asking for a recipe for pumpkin cake that she had clipped from my column many moons ago. I looked and looked in my files and could not find what she described. However, I do not doubt her word. I have files of my articles dating back to 1993, so I have many to look through. Anyway, after she described it, I made it to make sure it was printable and right. I made this and took it to Woman’s Group at the church. They said they liked it. I also took some to my class at school, and they liked it too. I sent the little that remained home with one of the teachers and a student that had a sprained ankle so they could not participate in gym class, who stayed and helped me clean up our mess and load it into my car. I think this cake is worthy to print for my new friend, Sandra, who requested it. We are calling it Pumpkin Poke Cake. Now you have two choices for your holiday dinners, cake or pie. With pumpkin you cannot go wrong.
Pumpkin Poke Cake
1 yellow cake mix
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
1 small can pumpkin
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
A little vanilla
Whipped topping
Bake the cake according to package directions in a 9-by-13 pan. While it bakes, mix the sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin, spice and vanilla. As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, poke holes in it with a wooden spoon with a round handle. Make the holes quite large. Spread the pumpkin/milk mixture on the hot cake. You may have to tap it on the cabinet some to get the pumpkin mixture to go into the holes. When most of the pumpkin mixture has gone into the cake, allow it to cool completely. Spread (thawed) frozen whipped topping on top. Keep refrigerated.
