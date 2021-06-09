How will you celebrate Flag Day? Think about it.
Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the flag of the United States of America. We proudly call that flag “Old Glory” or “The stars and stripes.” Whatever we choose to call it, it represents the greatest country in the world. We should be proud and humbled to fly that special banner on every occasion, but especially on the anniversary of the adoption of our national flag. Its beauty lies not just in its colors and design, but in its symbolism: freedom, independence and unity.
Even though it is the right of every free citizen, it breaks my heart to see people desecrate our flag. I cannot imagine anyone who lives in this great country hating it so much that they would do such a thing. But that flag stands for the freedom to express ourselves, so it is perfectly legal. It is sad enough to not salute the flag when it is presented in a parade or at a ball game and to not stand at attention during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” I feel sorry for those people who do not have the proper respect for the very flag that represents the country that gave them so many freedoms.
Every morning in grade school we saluted the flag and often talked about its meaning and symbolism. We sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and stood at absolute attention when we sang, with our hands over our hearts. Do schools even do that anymore? Or has that gone out the window with saying prayers in public school?
Those of us who are moved by the flying of our flag should stand up and be counted and participate in every flag ceremony we can. We should fly it at every opportunity and not just on June 14. We should be proud and pledge allegiance to it and our great country every day.
For the past few years I have had the privilege of teaching at Hillsdale Christian School. One of the things I emphasized was to honor our flag, and learn proper flag etiquette. We discussed the meaning of the stars and stripes and how to properly fold it. Every morning, two students raise the flag on our pole, and they do it with respect and reverence. Those wonderful kids know when to stand and how to stand and how to salute the passing flag. They know how to drape a flag and all of its meanings. I am surprised at the many adults at many functions who do not know flag etiquette. My students know and honor their flag.
One tribute I always shared with them was this explanation by Red Skeleton. The kids never had heard of him, but they know about him with this article. He was one of America’s best-loved comedians, who recited his version on many occasions.
“I” ... me, an individual, a committee of one.
“Pledge” ... dedicate all of my worldly goods to live without self-pity.
“Allegiance” ... my love and my devotion.
“To the flag” ... our standard, Old Glory, a symbol of freedom. Wherever she waves, there is respect, because your loyalty has given her a dignity that shouts freedom is everybody’s job.
“Of the United” ... that means we have all come together, united into 50 great states. “States of America” ... individual communities that have united into 50 great states.
Fifty individual communities with pride and dignity and purpose, all divided with imaginary boundaries, yet united to a common purpose, and that is love for a country.
“And to the Republic” ... a state in which sovereign power is invested in representatives chosen by the people to govern. And government is the people and it is from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people.
“For which it stands, one nation under God” ... meaning, so blessed by God.
“Indivisible” ... incapable of being divided.
“With liberty” ... which is freedom and the right of power to live one’s own life without threats or fear of some sort of retaliation.
“And justice” ... the principle of quality of dealing fairly with others.
“For all” ... which meant it is as much your country as it is mine.
To all this I simply say, “AMEN.”
The flag of our nation means many different things to our veterans. For some, it represents the solemn oath they took to defend their country and its citizens when they entered the military ranks. It can stand as a symbol of the freedoms and privileges we enjoy as Americans and the sacrifices that have been made to ensure others have a chance to pursue the same. To others, it is a poignant and sometimes painful reminder of those lost in battle, whether the flag draped over a casket or carefully folded and placed in the arms of a loved one. Even for those who may see the flag as mere fabric and thread, it is inexorably linked to the spirit of our country, a red, white and blue reflection of all our country is, was and can be.
I would guess that my readers can tell by now how patriotic I am. My late husband served in the Marine Corps in World War II, and even though he was wounded on Iwo Jima, he loved this country and was never sorry he joined the Marines. His patriotism was contagious and he loved to talk about our freedoms he fought for. I pray for our country and its leaders. I pray for unity between parties and races. I love this country and the flag for which it stands.
I am sharing a wonderful summer salad with you to celebrate Flag Day or any day.
Summer Spinach Salad
Dressing:
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup chopped onion
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons sugar
1½ teaspoons ground mustard
½ teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoon poppy seeds
Combine:
8 cups torn fresh spinach
3 green onions, sliced
2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced
3 large ripe bananas, cut in ½-inch slices
½ cup slivered almonds, toasted
Mix dressing until sugar is dissolved. Pour over salad when ready to serve. Serves 14.
