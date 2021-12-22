What are the most important gifts of Christmas? Think about it.
Here is a novel idea ... celebrate Christmas all year. It is the new/old way to celebrate and keep Christmas in the heart. Charles Dickens wrote, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” It is certainly a great way to have a stress-free season and a wonderful year.
Wrapping and unwrapping packages is great fun and we always receive and give some lovely things. But “things” are usually not gifts that last a lifetime. I still have my wonderful Margaret doll, but receiving her was not as important as the love that went into making her out of flour sack and embroidering her eyes and smile and making her clothes. What a wonderful Christmas that was, and I still have that special gift. However, she will never be as important as my mother staying up nights after I had gone to bed to create her. Margaret will sit under my Christmas tree this year again to remind me of the most important gift anyone could give ... part of oneself, Mother.
Here are a few suggestions for lovely gifts that cost nothing except for our time and charitable hearts. These gifts will last forever and ever ... as long as we live.
First on the list of things to give all the time is love. Without love we are nothing. It is free. A smile can make or break a person’s day. Love makes everyone feel much better. It is not love until we give it away. When we give love, we give a little of the spirit of the God that is within us and makes everyone feel better ... including ourselves.
Second on the list is respect. If we don’t respect people we don’t love them. We need to listen to what they say. We need to be polite. We need to consider their feelings and value their opinions and views. We need to regard their customs and beliefs. But they, in turn, need to respect us and hear us out. We may not always agree, but we must not be disagreeable.
Appreciation is third on the list. Give thanks in all things. Do we really appreciate what others do for us? Do we thank them enough for what they do to make our lives better? Do we daily or hourly give thanks and appreciate our health, our homes, our families, our very lives? Happiness and joy comes from within our souls. Things cannot make us happy, but the thought of the gift makes the sun shine within us. If things and more things are all that make us cheerful and glad, then we need to re-examine ourselves because those things can be destroyed in one fire or one tornado or one flood. Then we have nothing to rely on. Think about it!
Forgiveness is fifth on the list of thoughtful Christmas gifts that keep on giving. Forgiveness is not for the other person but cleansing for the person who forgives. Holding a grudge or ill will or malice is not hurting the other person at all, but it sure eats away at our hearts like cancer.
Truth and honesty are sixth on my list of the most important things in life. I was taught honesty at all cost. My brother would go hungry before he would owe one person a penny. Whatever he says is gospel truth. He is honest above reproach. In fact, he goes that extra mile to make sure he never cheats anyone or give them the short end of the stick. I truly admire honesty in a person. Their handshake or nod or spoken word is as binding as a notarized document.
One of the greatest gifts of all is sharing. During my growing-up years, few had money. But we had everything we needed. We had love of family. We worked hard to survive so we never went hungry. There was always an abundance (or so I thought) because we always had a care package to take to a family or neighbor who was a little “down on their luck.” Mother always had an extra loaf of bread and a jar of jelly for anyone who dropped by. She presented it in such a way that it never looked like charity to the other person, but just a gesture of love for a neighbor. I was raised sharing and I love doing it. It makes everyone feel better ... the giver and the receiver. Learn to accept gracefully ... and give joyfully.
Integrity is a very important gift to receive and give ... and have. Integrity is fairness, frankness, honesty, justice, openness, responsibility, sincerity, trustworthiness and dependability. Those with integrity are a tribute to their families and everyone. They make life wonderful!
There is no time like Christmas to show compassion to others. It is not a seasonal gift, though. Compassion should be a part of what makes us who we are. Every day, if we look around us, we will find someone who needs our mercy and care. There will always be someone worse off that we are, or sicker, or with less material things, or more problems. We must learn to feel what they are feeling and hurt when they hurt. We must not pass them by but give a bit or ourselves to our fellowmen. It is a present we give ourselves to help someone else.
Let there be peace on earth and let it begin in me. Peace is the 10th gift that we need to experience and have all year. Peace means to be stress-free, calm, quiet, silent, still and tranquil. It starts inside and spreads to those around us. This is the time of year when so many people get impatient, agitated, angry and turbulent. Don’t let them or anything take your joy.
Have, and share peace and love and all the other most important things in life, and you will experience the most beautiful Christmas season and new year ever, and you will be blessed.
People will think you have spent hours making these cookies, but they take only a few minutes and are scrumptious.
Peggy’s Praline ‘Cookies’
Graham crackers (1/3 of a 16-ounce box)
¾ cup butter (real butter)
½ cup sugar
1 cup chopped pecans
Separate each graham cracker into long portions. Arrange in a jellyroll pan with edges touching. Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in sugar and pecans. Bring to a boil and cook three minutes. Spread mixture over graham crackers. Bake in 300-degree oven for 10 to 12 minutes. Cook. Break into pieces. Enjoy.
