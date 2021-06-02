Artifacts from a museum like the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center are, at some point or another, brought into a collection because they are representative of a moment in time. And, those artifacts help us to better understand that time period, as well. Or, the people that inhabited that time period. Sometime those items seem very commonplace to us, or are even commonplace to the people who originally owned or used the items themselves. Such is the case of the objects that caught my interest this week.
Cigarettes and pipe tobacco.
From where we sit in 2021, tobacco products mean significantly less to society than they did even 50 years ago. People today might even find tobacco repugnant. But, that certainly wasn’t always the case. The pipe tobacco especially reminds me of my great-grandfather.
The pack of cigarettes came from the Philippines around approximately 1910. They belonged to Alice C. Manzelman, who was born in 1885, and made the run with her family, who settled near Waynoka. The name emblazoned on the pack, “Liawayway,” means “dawn” in Tagalog. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find much information about these cigarettes, or how this particular pack from the other side of the world came to Alice, but I am admittedly curious. The “Old English” pipe tobacco came from the 1930s.
However, where each of these pieces originated, or why they were kept, or even the stories associated with them are not always important or interesting to people. But, they make people from the past seem so much more human.
Before I came to the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, I was at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum for 13 years. My favorite display in the museum was part of an exhibit that told the story of the plane crash that killed Wiley Post and Will Rogers in 1935. In that exhibit, we had on display the suit jacket that Will Rogers had worn that day, his shoes, his luggage, his typewriter. And, my favorite part, all the miscellaneous things he was carrying in his pockets.
Included in that was an old pocketknife that reminded me of one my grandfather used to carry. There was a set of stamps for mailing letters back home as he traveled. He had a puzzle book, some reading glasses, and a comb. When we were installing the exhibit, I remember slipping off my shoes and setting them next to Will’s. We were close to the same size!
Will Rogers was a larger than life, almost mythic figure to me when I was growing up. But those pieces made him a real person.
I had a similar feeling when I visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum not long ago. Oklahomans all have a story about where they were the day of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was bombed in 1995. We remember the victims, we saw their faces on the news, and we were all impacted by the tragedy. But the moment that brought me, a grown man, to tears all these years later, was seeing personal items from the victims that were pulled from the rubble.
In particular, I remember a broken coffee mug, and a set of keys. These are items so commonplace that we don’t think of them as significant pieces of history that belong in a museum collection. But, the moment I saw those keys, those victims stopped being faces on the news and became real. They had, just like myself, put their keys in their pocket as they got ready for work, like they had so many times before. They had poured some coffee in their favorite coffee mug, just like I do. It was an immediate, powerful connection between myself and them.
These artifacts at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum all created intense feelings and emotions with me for different reasons. And, similarly, the cigarettes and pipe tobacco did the same thing.
The people that settled this region are fixtures of history. They are several generations removed from us today, and are static images in old pictures. Memories fade. But, this pack of cigarettes from the other side of the world, and this tin of pipe tobacco that was very likely carried around in someone’s pocket before it eventually made its way into our collection, are very personal connections to figures from our past that make them so much more real to me than any biography ever could.
Jake Krumwiede is executive director of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
