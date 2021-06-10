One of my go-to dinner favorites is dirty rice made with ground pork.
Wait. This is a library column, isn’t it?
Yes it is, and sorry, but no, I won’t be giving cooking advice. (I’m not a good cook. You’d thank me). Anyway, the point is I went to the grocery store, meal planned, only to find an empty shelf where the pork should be. Goodbye, dinner plans.
So what does this have to do with libraries?
There’s a certain frustration in that moment, I think, that we can all relate to: not being able to find that one item or, in the library world, that one missing book.
So, what do you do? Call a librarian for InterLibrary Loan!
Did you know that we can get items from libraries across the country?
I ran across a tweet recently in which a dad was talking to his daughter about InterLibrary Loan. The daughter was overjoyed, calling librarians magic. And while it’s not quite magic, there’s a certain magical feeling in it, and it’s something we librarians use all the time for ourselves, too.
The only thing you have to do? Let us know what you’re looking for. But what if you don’t know? What if you’re researching a topic, but your internet search turns into a whole bunch of open tabs? (Not that I’m speaking from experience or anything).
In my first article, I mentioned library tips and tricks, and this library resource is one I use often: WorldCat FirstSearch. You can search through thousands of titles from libraries all across the country. It also tells you how many libraries have access to that title.
Library Pro Tip: If only a few libraries have that item, chances are slim the library can loan it to us. Keep some extra titles on hand for back up.
It’s easy to get lost in WorldCat. I’m not saying I’ve lost hours, but … OK, maybe I’ve lost hours. So, if you know exactly what you want, then I’d go ahead and make your request with our librarians. However, if you’re up for some digging, WorldCat is free to use and always available on our catalog.
How do I find WorldCat?
Go to https://enid.biblionix.com/catalog, then on the left hand side under ELECTRONIC RESOURCES, scroll down until you see WorldCat FirstSearch.
Ready to make a request? Give us a call at (580) 234-6313 or do it online using our catalog. InterLibrary Loan is open to anyone, and all you need is a library card. So next time that book isn’t on the shelf, don’t despair! Just call on your friendly neighborhood librarians.
It’s magic, so we’ve been told.
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and writes columns for the News & Eagle.
