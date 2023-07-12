Who or what is to blame for our problems? Think about it.
There is an old song about, “Put the blame on me, babe, put the blame on me.” That sounds great, but few of us do it. We want to blame everyone else or everything else. We blame the government, the establishment, politics, television programs, manufactures, “foreigners,” races, education, schools, teachers, city officials, the “wrong crowd,” medical establishments, shoddy work, prices, holiday sales, all holidays that are commercialized, road repairs, and the list goes on. Some people just will not take responsibility for whatever happens. Some must always lay the blame on someone else for any problem or failure or circumstance.
This is the “blame philosophy” the world uses today:
“B” stands for birth. We blame our parents. We blame where we were born. We blame older sisters, brothers, grandparents, aunts, anyone who is connected to us by birth for how we turned out. It has to be their fault. We blame our ancestors if we have straight hair or curly hair, are tall or short. Whether we are loud or quiet. Whether we are smart or challenged. Blame them!
We blame them for financial failure. For being nervous or calm. Whether we had a happy home or a dysfunctional upbringing. Whether we were disciplined or under-disciplined and about what. We blame our origin of birth for every other circumstance in our lives.
“L” is for look the other way. See nothing, hear nothing, know nothing, do nothing.
“A” is for age. We do this a lot. We would exercise if it were not for our age. We would feel better physically if we were only younger. Or we were born in the wrong era during the Depression or World War II. It seems the older we get the more we blame age for whatever happens to us. We tell our children they are too young for something and suddenly we tell them they are old enough to know better than do something. They are confused like we are. We need to embrace the age we are and not place blame on the times or age. “We grow too soon old, and too late smart” is an old adage that holds a lot of truth ... and we can blame that! President Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best, “What a privilege to be alive in this particular day and age.” I could not agree more.
“M” stands for me, myself and I. I am the only one who can change myself. I cannot place blame on anyone else. No matter what my circumstances, I am responsible. If I want to change I must do it myself. No one forces me to eat as much as I do. I cannot blame any organizations. I can’t even blame my “German, stocky built” family background for my size. It is me and me only who eats.
We are responsible for how we react to people, whether kind or not so kind. We are accountable for our actions and our thoughts in every situation. Others cannot make us angry unless we allow them to. They cannot force us to believe something or do something we don’t wish to. We are in control of our actions and reactions to everything around us.
I can say yes or no to any situation because I am responsible for what I say and do. I am the only person that overloads my schedule. Others do not do it for me. I am the only one who gets myself out of bed in the morning and decides when to retire at night or watch late-night television. A very wise person once said, “The greatest discovery of any generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes and mind” ... and not blame others for happenings.
“E” stands for everything and everyone else we can blame. We all know people who blame the weather, their teachers, their neighbors, their car, not enough time to get things done, the stop lights if they are late for work or an appointment, phone calls, their hair dryer broke, socks lost, books lost, keys lost, fast drivers, slow drivers, trains on the track, flat tires, the dog, etc. etc. We know what the excuses are as well as who uses those excuses over and over and over. They seldom have a real reason. There is a vast difference between an excuse and a reason. However, we need to be forgiving and cut them a little slack. We are all human “beans.”
I did a very, very foolish thing this past week. I have no one to blame but myself. A group of wonderful ladies took a day trip to Stillwater to eat lunch and attend the movie “Sought Freedom.” (If you get chance to see it, GO. It will change your life.) On our way, my friend, Ruth Ann, was driving. I told her that we had taken Landry to the airport last week and that the I-35 exit going south was closed and we would need to continue on to Morrison and then turn back to 177. So we went through Covington and was met with another detour on a dirt road. I was wrong, it was the 177 exit that was under repair. A car of us who was in our caravan rolled into a ditch because it was so muddy. There was no place to safely turn around, so we were unable to go back to check on them.
We prayed for a solution and it came. A construction crew of five gentlemen working on the road came and pulled their car out of the ditch and even opened the detour and helped them safely through the construction and on their way. We were a little late to eat all our lunch but we were just in time for the movie. No one was harmed or upset. We were all safe and happy. And I will be forever grateful that they didn’t leave me behind in Stillwater. I am to blame and no one else.
Anytime is an excuse to prepare and enjoy this wonderful dip. My niece, Tina, gave the recipe to me a long time ago and I request it at every family gathering. Her recipe says to serve with chips, but forget that ... just get a spoon and dig in. And blame Tina and her Aunt Peggy. There are several variations of this recipe but this is my favorite.
Tina’s Mexican Dip
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream
1 layer picante sauce
1 carton avocado dip
½ cup onions, chopped fine
1 small can chopped black olives
1 cup or more shredded cheese
Layer all ingredients in a shallow, about 8-by-8 dish. Serve at room temperature with chips.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.