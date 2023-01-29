How many times have you heard someone say, “Now, don’t take offense” or “no offense, but … .”
In other words, “I am about to insult, hurt or anger you, but please don’t take offense at what I am about to say.”
And what do we do? We listen, then we take those same offensive words and head straight for the nearest, most compassionate ear and share that offense in the hope we will be stroked and reassured that what we just heard was not the truth.
But, notice what happens when we share our offense with others. They too become angry and enlist themselves in the bitter word war against them. It then becomes a “borrowed offense.”
The definition of a borrowed offense is when someone does something wrong to someone you know and love, but it did not involve you. They then tell you how they were treated or offended and you get angry for them. You have just taken on an offense that had nothing to do with you. Suddenly, it becomes a very active part of your thought-life and conversation. My question is: why would anyone borrow someone else’s offense? Yet, we do it all the time.
For the sake of argument, and for those of us who are so guilty of this act, let’s examine the consequences of “borrowing someone else’s offense.”
First of all, it becomes the topic of conversation at every turn, and is broached quite often. The more we ponder, the bigger it gets and before long emotions enter the ring and we feel the need to take on this opponent ourselves. We will be their David and slew the giant with one sling of the stone. Next thing you know bitterness has taken root and we find ourselves speaking of our new found offense to others ... gossiping, seeding more bitterness, releasing more venom and poison.
Folks, bitterness produces anger and an inability to forgive, which produces hatred and an angry conversation. And we all know if hatred is left unchecked there is no limit to its destructive ability.
How can we know if we have borrowed an offense or if bitterness has taken root in our hearts? We know by listening to the very words of our mouth.
Whenever an offense is taken, it releases something in the spirit realm that blocks the Spirit of God from operating in our life. That’s why it’s important to know the enemy and recognize his antics and tactics. The devil works continually at trying to keep us offended and full of bitterness. He wants to make sure it shows it’s ugly head at every turn, so we will continue to meditate on it, speaking it over and over again and again, producing more bitterness and the inability to forgive. Luke 6:38b says “… for the measure you give will be the measure you get back.” If that’s not enough, read Matthew 6:15, “But, if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” Chew on that for a while.
So the next time you are tempted to take on someone else’s offense or be offended by the words and actions of others, stop and remember where this road leads. Don’t allow the devil to steal your blessing. Rather, listen to your spirit and speak peace to that person and the situation. Your spirit man has an understanding and knows things your heart does not know. He will teach us the things of God if only we will listen.
Ephesians 4:31-32 teaches us to banish all bitterness, indignation, wrath, resentment, quarreling, malice or ill-will and become useful and helpful, kind to one another, tenderhearted, compassionate, understanding, forgiving one another freely, as God in Christ forgave us. That’s a mouthful and a whole lot easier said than done. But, through Christ we can do all things.
Friends, taking on the offense of others does make a difference in the realm of the spirit. It will plug your spiritual ears to the truth and tie up the flow of God in your life. It is a blessing stopper!
John 20:23 reads, “Now having received the Holy Spirit and being led and directed by Him, if you forgive the sins of anyone, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of anyone, they are retained.” That means to absorb and continue to hold or keep possession of. Folks, we don’t want to do that! We must let go of all those offenses. Then we can help others to do the same.
John 3:16 promises us “For God so loved the World that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not parish but have everlasting life.” He loves you beloveds and gave Himself for you. Invite Him in today.
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
