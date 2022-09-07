On Tuesday of last week, I never wanted to see another book again.
You see, the library was closed to install new carpeting. The plan: replace the carpeting in the Great Plains Room, the Red Earth Room, the Marquis James Room, two back offices and the entire main second floor.
No problem, right?
Renovations, however, don’t always go according to plan. Installation of some carpet will happen later, but the carpet was finished in the Red Earth Room and, more importantly, the entire nonfiction section.
So, how did it go?
On Monday morning, our staff began moving thousands of books from the nonfiction section to the Great Plains Room. I looked it up. Currently, there are 11,759 physical titles in the nonfiction section. I encourage you to check out the pictures posted on our Facebook and Instagram pages.
And staff had to do it fast so our city of Enid workers could uninstall the shelving and Brewers Carpet One could begin the carpet installation. Our Information Technology department, meanwhile, moved all the computers, printers and other library technology.
The carpet installation officially began on Tuesday, and on Thursday morning, librarians were able to put books back on shelves. That was when another hiccup presented itself. Oversize books were moving onto the main shelves, but they didn’t fit on the shelving units. Staff changed the shelf heights along each row of shelving, front and back.
So, fun fact. I’m allergic to working out. And gosh golly gee, is moving giant stacks of books back and forth and readjusting metal shelving a workout.
Then came the re-shelving of 11,000 (plus) books, placing them back onto book carts, putting them in the proper place by Dewey Decimal number, and loading them back onto each shelf. Finally, it was putting together offices and furniture while technology was re-installed. Enid Communications also filmed a short video update for the city.
In our downtime, librarians caught up on other tasks, including cleaning and reorganizing the Friends of the Library bookshelves and going through stacks of donations in the garage.
Thank you to everyone who helped move books, shelving and furniture. It was a joint effort, and the new carpeting looks fantastic!
What’s next, you may ask? Carpeting the Marquis James Room as well as the Great Plains Room. That may include moving more books and heavy furniture, but I’m not going to think about that just yet.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.