Are you a humble person? Or a prideful person? Think about it.
When I say “humble,” I don’t mean meek, nor dejected, nor degraded, nor bashful, nor somber. I think more of being thoughtful, unassuming, unpretentious and caring for others more than yourself.
In my opinion, a humble person will ask for help or advice when needed. Do you?
It is very difficult to do at times, but occasionally we all need to humble ourselves and admit that we don’t have all the answers and/or need help sorting things out. I am at a crossroads now trying to decide between my ironclad will or a trust. I know it would be easier in the long run to put everything in a trust fund, but I don’t know much about them. My attorney is helping me decide and will make it easy for me I am sure. And probably easier for those left in charge of my stuff, too.
A humble person will receive critique without being defensive. I am not talking about criticism, because that will hurt anyone’s feelings, but true critique, advice that is asked for and wanted.
I asked a friend who was a decorator to come to my house for critique, and his only response was to keep it just like it was (is), because it reflects me. I don’t know if that is a compliment, but I do enjoy my house and others seem to enjoy it, too. I know my family does. Everything has a place and is kept there.
Have you ever noticed that there are people in your life that make you feel and look good? They compliment without flattery. Then find something nice to say every time you see them. Their only thought is about YOU and never themselves. I had a friend (who is now deceased) who did just that. She was terrible at remembering names (as many of us are), but you would never know it because when she greeted her friends, she would hug them and say, “How are you, Lady Bug? I think of you so often,” or something uplifting. People loved her greeting and never realized her mind went blank. She was a joy to be around and so kind to everyone. I miss our sweet greetings and her!
Humble people seem to be content with who they are and where they are. I have a friend who has difficulty “mixing” with strangers in a crowd, but she is great at visiting if anyone goes up to her and starts a conversation. She is happy just standing in the background observing people and enjoying seeing them happy. She is just a lovely quiet person who has many, many friends, but is just not real comfortable in a large crowd. There are many people like that. My precious mother would go into a crowd and look for someone in the perimeter of a gathering who appeared alone, and introduce herself and before you knew it, they were both in meaningful conversation. I think that is a gift. I wish I were more like my mother. She could talk to anybody about anything and knew just what questions to ask to get a great conversation going and keep it interesting.
How we treat people says a lot about our Christianity and personality. If we are nice to everybody, and I mean not just a few, but everybody, then we are humble and not thinking more highly of ourselves than we ought to think. When I was in grade school, my mother told all of us girls, “Pretty is as pretty does.” We were never, ever to high-hat anyone or talk down to them but treat them as equals. That advice has lasted me all of my life. I am no better than anybody else, but as the song “Oklahoma” says, I am just as good.
It seems to me that humble people are peace lovers. They respect the opinion of others and listen and learn. They may be a little hesitant to speak their feelings about a subject, but they still have one, and just keep it to themselves, rather than start an argument.
Humble people enjoy helping others and sharing with them. They want no credit, nor do anything for glory. They just quietly do things in the background, unnoticed, and are happy serving others. You know the kind ... we love them.
Now I will turn the other cheek and talk about prideful people. Have you noticed that they seldom admit they are wrong? Their politics are the only party. Their car is the only car to drive. Their time is theirs and they protect it with their whole being. They are number one. They think they are better than anybody else and their demeanor shows it. They do little unless their name is on a plaque or they are recognized for their actions. I cannot name anyone in that particular category, but we all know someone like that. We still need to be nice to them. Maybe they will change someday.
Why can’t we all just be content with who we are and where we are? What right do we have to pass judgment on others? Even the prideful person may have a reason for his/her actions. They may have had a very sad childhood and swore they would never live that way again. Maybe they were bullied in school and rose above it. Perhaps they were taught at home that it is weak to apologize and be thoughtful and caring for others, to take care of themselves first.
And by the same token, humble people may have lived in an era when they noticed those in need and shared everything with them — hand-me-down clothes, garden produce, extra loaves of bread, etc. We were taught a lot of good lessons in the ‘30s and ‘40s that will never leave us or let us down. Humility was one of those lessons never forgotten.
Back when I was a kid, even our food was humble. We might have just had gravy and biscuits, but when one is hungry, that tastes really good. These are the biscuits we enjoyed:
½ cup shortening, lard, butter, or bacon grease
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup milk
Cut shortening into dry ingredients with pastry blender until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Stir in milk. Turn dough onto floured surface and knead lightly. Pat to one half inch thick.
Cut with 2½-inch cutter. Place on ungreased cookie sheet about one inch apart (or place them in a vintage black pan like my grandma’s, that I use lovingly). Bake 10 to 12 minutes in 400-degree oven.
For dessert, we had these biscuits with sand plum jelly or apple butter. Yum!
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.