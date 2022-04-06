Do you have inner beauty? Think about it.
I take “beauty naps” almost every afternoon. But even with that and a lot of make-up and probably some cosmetic surgery, I could not, would not, be a raving beauty. However, I was taught by my precious mother, “Pretty is as pretty does,” so I try with all my heart to act nice.
Haven’t we all seen people who didn’t look so pretty, but when we got to know them, they were absolutely beautiful and we looked only at their soul? All we saw was their smile and personality and their demeanor and attitude toward others. Beauty is a gift that is developed by thinking of others first and oneself last.
A precious lady comes to mind when I think about inner beauty. I first met her in the X-ray waiting room at St. Mary’s Hospital when my late husband was getting a bone scan or something. I had to wait quite a while, and as I waited, I visited with this lady (from Garber, I think) who had apparently required throat surgery or jaw surgery or had been in an accident. Anyway, it did not take long for me to get to know her and visit with her. As we visited about everyone and everything, I was so impressed at how beautiful she was. She had gorgeous eyes and a radiant smile (as best she could), and a delightful personality and glorious aura. She instantly became my friend.
This lovely lady will always be in my heart because of who she was and how sweet she treated people ... not just me. All I saw was her inner beauty. She was a beacon to the world with her beauty and light. I will never forget her. She was a beautiful child of God.
I had a teacher who inspired me the same way. She was anything but gorgeous, but her inner beauty showed through like the sun at noonday. We all loved her and she was a wonderful teacher. I think part of my loving to write was because she taught me to enjoy what I loved to do ... and never stop doing it. She shared herself with all her students and was a perfectionist about sentence structure and parts of speech. She always dressed so pretty and smelled so nice that we forgot about her physical looks. She will always be remembered for her love for her students (good and bad) but she never let anything ruffle her.
I remember once when this particular teacher was trying to teach us something, and one of the students had the hiccups so bad it was disturbing the class. She stopped what she was teaching and said in a stern voice, “Ruben, come up here right now.” He was rather shy, but jumped to his feet and presented himself at her desk. He was about to cry and all she said was, “Well, Ruben, you don’t have hiccups anymore, do you?” He thought it was funny as we all did, and class resumed. She had a wonderful personality and we knew she loved every one of us ... as we did her.
The longer I live, the more I am convinced that beauty is only skin deep. It is what is inside a person that makes them beautiful or ugly. We have no control over how we look (We can blame our ancestors, but what good does that do?), but we have all the control and choice of how we act and conduct ourselves.
It seems to me that people who are beautiful, no matter what they “look” like, are people who forget about themselves and think about other people. They are mindful of their appearance but not “stuck on themselves.” They have more important things to think about. They’re not consumed with pride, and have a peace about them that only God can provide.
How well I remember a trip to Galveston, Texas, to the Shrine Burn Center. We saw children there who had been deliberately burned by thugs or parents, or those who had been in gas explosions of some kind. They were burned almost beyond recognition. We were not allowed on some floors because of the possibility of infection of their terrible burns. But we could glance through the elevator door and see them in their little beds as happy as could be. It nearly broke my heart to see them and know what their lives would be like forever.
Those wonderful Shriners take such good care of them by making their lives as normal as possible at no cost to the families. The nurses and doctors who so lovingly care for them day after day have to take a break from their duties every so often just to be able to remain positive and cheerful for those sweet children.
We saw happy children with arms and/or legs burned off. They were playing with special toys to help them learn to use their remaining limbs. All of them seemed happy, and loved to talk to us and visit with us. We came away changed forever. How can those precious, innocent children be so joyful with all they have to contend with throughout their lives?
It is because they are accepting their lot in life and know they will get better. They have a deep appreciation of what they have left and they enjoy life. We should learn a great lesson from them and swallow our pride, not thinking we must be perfect and beautiful to be useful in this wonderful world. God bless them all.
Don’t judge this dessert by its looks, but by its inner beauty. It is delicious!
Sopapilla Cheese Cake
2 cans crescent roll dough
2 packages (8-ounce) cream cheese (room temperature)
1½ cups sugar (divided)
1 teaspoon vanilla
Roll out one can of dough in bottom of 9-by-13-inch pan. Mix cream cheese, ¾ cup of the sugar and vanilla together and spread evenly on top of crescent dough. Top with the other can of dough, pinched together and rolled out to cover top of pan.
Make sauce:
½ cup butter
½ teaspoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¾ cup sugar (the other half)
Mix sauce in pan and bring to a boil just long enough to get sugar breakdown. Pour over second layer of dough. Bake 30 minutes in 350-degree oven. When it comes out of the oven, sprinkle with a little sugar/cinnamon mixture. Let set for about two hours before serving. The top crust is crunchy. Once it is refrigerated, the top crust absorbs the moisture and gets soft.
