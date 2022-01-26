Are you down to earth? Think about it.
My brother used to host a wonderful outing at his ranch every Labor Day weekend. Everybody brought their kids and in-laws and outlaws and everyone had a wonderful time. The kids played on bales of hay and in the barn and waded or swam in the creek and rode horses and played ball and ... well, you get the idea. A good time was had by all.
One Labor Day it rained, but it didn’t put a damper on the fun we all had. One persnickety mother tried in vain to keep her child out of the mud puddles where he was having a wonderful time. Finally, at my brother’s suggestion, she just let him get as muddy as he wanted and changed him only once instead of every 15 minutes. That was the happiest child I ever saw. Finally, he was able to get down to earth and have fun and just be himself like all little kids.
Sometimes we just need to be ourselves and not pretend we are something or someone else. We just need to get down to earth.
Don’t we remember when we were in high school and there was always one or two girls (or boys, too) who acted like they thought they were so cool and better than anybody else? Usually they didn’t have a thing to be snobby about, but appeared that way anyhow. After years of living and experiencing hard knocks and realizing that we are all pretty much alike, they came down off their high horse and got down to earth. Now those snooty people are just like all the rest of us and they seem to enjoy life much more than back in high school.
It is my opinion that those who act snobby probably feel unloved and have a very low opinion of themselves and act that way in order to build themselves up. They think if they act better they will be better than others, which is really not the case. How much more fun life is when we can just be ourselves and come down to earth.
In the show “Oklahoma,” there is a competition between the cowboys and the farmers. Finally Aunt Eller sums it all up by explaining, “I don’t say I’m no better than anybody else. But I’ll be damned if I ain’t just as good.” How true that is. Nobody is better or worse than anybody else. We just all need to come down to earth and stay grounded.
Did your parents and grandparents constantly remind you like mine did me, ”Now don’t put on airs. Pretty is as pretty does”? Those words still echo in my ears. I try to never look down on anyone else. We are all the same in the eyes of God.
We need to remember our roots. I am blessed with roots that run deep into Oklahoma soil. My grandparents and parents loved this land and dug deep furrows in this soil with a plow and team of horses or mules. They made their living off this land and lived through some pretty tough times. I am so grateful for my hardy pioneer grandparents and parents who kept us all grounded and appreciative of our roots and our heritage. Even though we had no money we were appreciative of all the things we did have. We had love and caring and education and a work ethic that has brought us all into responsible adulthood.
If anything, those lean years taught us to be frugal and value our time and work and everything else in our lives. Our family has a deep religious foundation that grounds all of us. I know it was never easy to rear us kids in those difficult times, but life is never easy. From those basic survival skills we grew and were grounded. Those qualities last throughout our lives.
I am in a group of ladies who “lunch” the first Wednesday of each month at a different restaurant. We enjoy the food, but we just love to visit and learn everything new that is happening in their lives. We have no officers or dues, just someone to remind the members where we will be eating.
We are all so down to earth and enjoyable. No matter where we worked or how much money we made or have, we are all the same. We talk about the same things and laugh about the same things and share the same problems. We are all grounded.
How little we appreciate the importance of a little, seemingly insignificant experience of life. A smile, a frown, a word of criticism or an act of helpfulness can make a big difference in someone’s life made different for a day or maybe an eternity. Each word or deed of ours is accumulative. I am reminded of a sweet poem I learned years ago. I hope and pray that my writing reflects how I feel in my heart, as written in this poem. I do not know the author but he/she was wise.
“May every soul that touches mine be in the slightest contact, get therefrom some good,
Some little grace, one kindly thought, one aspiration yet unfelt, one bit of courage
For the darkening sky, one gleam of faith to brave the thickening ills of life,
One glimpse of brighter skies beyond the gathering mist,
To make this life worthwhile, and heaven a surer heritage.”
One couldn’t write a column about being grounded and down to earth without having a recipe about “mud” or “earth.” This recipe was shared many years ago by Leslie, one of the willing helpers at Jim’s rehab. I hope you enjoy it as much as all of us did and do. It is a favorite at picnics or when the weather turns cool in the fall.
Mud Brownies
2 cups sugar
¼ cup cocoa
1 cup butter
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1½ cup flour
1 cup coconut (optional)
½ cup chopped pecans (optional)
Cream butter, sugar and cocoa. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well. Add flour, coconut and pecans and mix until blended. Bake in 13-by-9-inch greased pan at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (check for doneness but don’t overcook. As they cool they firm up.). Cool completely before cutting with a plastic picnic knife. Note: This recipe uses no baking powder or soda because it has so many eggs. I do not use coconut or pecans because I have friends who do not care for them. I think more of my friends than I do the brownies. The brownies are almost like candy but GOOD.
