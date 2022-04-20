Are you being the best you can be? Think about it.
Oh, how I remember report card times. When we took them home, they were looked over carefully and were discussed with our parents. If there was anything amiss, we explained our situation and worked it out. Thank goodness, I seldom had a problem that was unsolvable, but I was obsessed at being the best I could be. I wanted to please my teacher, and my parents, and myself.
I don’t know if I am just a “people-pleaser” or just like to do things right the first time, but it has become a life-long habit. When I was just little, I had jobs that I thought only I could do like feed the kittens, gather the kindling for the morning fires and straighten my bed and pick up any clothes of mine.
All of us in the family had our own age-appropriate chores to do every morning and night in addition to our school work and other interests like music lessons or volunteer jobs for others. It was a wonderful way to grow up, thinking of others. Not just doing something but doing it the best we could.
As I have gotten older, I realize that it taught us that we had value, a reason to be, and a definite purpose that only we could accomplish. No one else could do what we could do to make our family run smoothly. That is what a family is all about.
Do you feel that you have value? Oh, I hope so. Each one of us has value. To one person we have all it takes to make them happy. To every task at work or church or wherever, we are the only one for that particular job at that particular time. So do your best.
Do you have a reason to be? Of course you do. That is what is so sad about the abortion issue. Every child conceived has a reason to live and grow up and be productive. I think of my precious great-granddaughter who was adopted from a druggy mother who did not want her or was unable to take care of her. She was kept by a couple who took care of her until her birth mother got straightened out ... which never happened.
After keeping that baby for six months, the couple decided to adopt her. She was such a joy to them. Several years later, they divorced and her father married my step-granddaughter and she became my precious great-granddaughter.
We did everything together. We slept in the same little bed (you haven’t lived until you have slept all night in a small bed hanging on for dear life). We cooked together. We made double batches of bread for Thanksgiving and baked four pies from scratch by ourselves. We loved every minute of being together.
When we trimmed the crusts off the loaf of bread to make dressing, we saved the crusts to feed to the ducks in the pond on the golf course that adjoined their back yard. Before I had gone to Dallas, I bought aprons for her and me alike and we wore them all the time. Even when we walked and hippity-hopped to the duck pond we didn’t take them off. She said that way people would know we were together, as if they didn’t know already.
Long story short, then that set of parents parted ways. I told them in no uncertain terms that they, as adults, could do whatever they wanted but they WERE NOT taking that child from me. She had been through enough in her short life and I was not about to abandon her. She was mine and would always be mine.
I don’t know how I got off on this story of my life. I guess it was having a purpose and value and being who God planned us to be. I would take her for my own. Her parents now are very sharing with her and let her come to see me on spring breaks and summertime. What a blessing to me and the entire world.
Every person in this world has value. Has worth. Has a spot just for them. Even those who don’t contribute much to society have a place by making the rest of us feel empathy and compassion. We are not better, just more fortunate. There, but for the grace of God, go I.
I found in my “Crumbs of Food for Thought” file this sweet saying by a Mrs. A. J. Stanley. I don’t know her, but I love her thoughts: “He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much. Who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of little children. Who has filled his niche and accomplished his task. Who has left the world better than he found it, whether by an improved poppy, a perfect poem, or a rescued soul. Who has never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it. Who has looked for the best in others and given the best he had. Whose life was an inspiration. Whose memory is a benediction.”
Read that again. It is priceless. It is being the best a person can and should be.
Be the best you can be, of value, and live a purposeful life. Who can ask for more? For yesterday is but a dream, and tomorrow is only a vision, but today, well lived, makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope. That’s the way to do it!
These bar cookies are the best of the best. Good for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or in between. Coconut is optional, but we think they add a lot to the flavor. Delicious!
Apricot-Oatmeal Bar Cookies
1¼ cup flour
1¼ cup quick cooking oats, uncooked
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 (10-ounce) jar apricot preserves
½ cup flaked coconut (optional)
Combine flour, sugar, oats, soda and salt. Melt butter and vanilla and stir into dry ingredients. Mixture will be crumbly. Reserve one cup for topping.
Press remaining crumb mixture into a greased 13-by9-inch baking pan. Spread apricot preserves on crust nearly to edge of pan. Sprinkle with coconut and the reserved dry mixture. Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until lightly browned. Cool and cut into bars.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food for Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
